Quiet on Set viewers slam demands for more Nickelodeon victims

Viewers of the new true crime series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV have pushed back on demands for more victims to come forward.

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV — the latest true crime series from Investigation Discovery — took a deeper look into the dark side of Nickelodeon, as a handful of former child stars from hits like All That, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101 came forward to discuss their traumatizing experiences at the hands of those in charge.

Now many people are now demanding some of Nickelodeon’s bigger names such as Ariana Grande and Amanda Bynes give statements on the alleged horrors they witnessed, with one viewer tweeting, “I just want to know why Amanda Bynes and Ariana Grande etc are still silent on this. Are they that scared??!”

However, the majority of those who watched the series were quick to shut down any demands for these celebrities to come forward, arguing that they don’t owe anyone access to any of their experiences or trauma.

“These are real people and victims… not your f*cking toys for whatever sick fantasy you have,” one viewer wrote.

Another pointed out that, instead of harassing Grande and Bynes for a statement, fans should be demanding answers from the likes of James Marsden, Taran Killam, and others who wrote letters of support for Brian Peck, a dialect coach hired by Nickelodeon who was sent to prison for assaulting Drake Bell.

Other viewers focused on how children’s entertainment should be reshaped, as many who appeared on Quiet on Set spoke openly about how they did very uncomfortable and degrading things in order to continue to be their families’ breadwinners.

And many wanted to hear from the parents of the children who fell victim to Nickelodeon’s power structure, as a lot of the events discussed within the series seemed to be a bit of an open secret throughout the studio – but, at this time, no one else has come forward with a statement.

