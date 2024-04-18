Will there be a Killing Eve Season 5?

Love stories don’t always end well, but Killing Eve’s finale was even more divisive — so, will there be a Season 5? Here’s what you need to know.

A love story arguably turned into a hate story (thank you, Season 4 ending), Killing Eve almost crashed and burned before our very eyes. When we last saw it in 2022, Villanelle was shot down by a sniper moments after sharing her first kiss with Eve.

It’s a finale that’s had fans fuming ever since, with the original novels written by Luke Jennings also releasing new books following the show’s runaway success.

With so much anger among fans, will there ever be a Killing Eve Season 5?

Is there going to be a Killing Eve Season 5?

No — Killing Eve Season 4 was officially confirmed to be the show’s last installment.

BBC

However, this doesn’t mean that Season 5 wasn’t originally on the table. Speaking to Metro in 2022, writer Kayleigh Llewellyn revealed that during the show’s development, plans for more episodes were changed. “Well, when I was hired, it originally wasn’t going to be the final season, there was going to be another one. That was a decision that was made during the process, so that was a big change,” she explained.

Around the time Season 4 originally aired, Sandra Oh also told Digital Spy: “It’s actually a very tricky dynamic to continue on for multiple seasons, and so that has always been a challenge after the first season to sustain truthfully and sustain how they’re gonna grow… it just felt in our bones that this was the right time to bring them to a new place of growth, but it was time to close it.”

Killing Eve was originally adapted for TV by Fleabag’s Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who later left the show to focus on new projects. Saltburn director Emerald Fennell took creative control of the show in Seasons 3 and 4.

Which characters could return for Season 5?

If more episodes were ever made in the future, Eve and Carolyn would be the most likely to return for Killing Eve Season 5.

BBC

However, given that one character — Villanelle — has absolutely no chance of returning, this likely means that any chance of Season 5 is dead in the water (sorry, too soon?).

Without the cat-and-mouse dynamic between Eve and Villanelle, there’s no Killing Eve — but not everyone is convinced that she actually died in the first place. Fans even took the Season 4 ending into their own hands, adding two more chapters in the form of fanfiction that saw Villanelle wake up in hospital before kissing Eve in a happy-ever-after moment.

Season 4 was also heavily criticized for bringing in too many new characters, claiming this added to the “messy” plot.

Is Killing Eve coming back in 2024?

As of April 15, 2024, all four seasons of Killing Eve are now available to stream on Netflix.

It’s good news for fans who want to break their hearts all over again, as Netflix is now the new streaming home for Killing Eve.

However, there’s slightly worse news for Netflix users in the UK — whereas the US now has access to all four seasons, the UK version only has the first two. In order to catch up with the final two seasons on the platform, using a VPN is the next best solution.

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any US location and either log in to Netflix or create an account

Watch and enjoy

Is there a Killing Eve spinoff?

As of 2022, it was reported that a Killing Eve spinoff featuring Carolyn and MI6 was in the works, though progress is unknown.

BBC

The week of the Season 4 finale, BBC America and AMC Networks announced that they were teaming up once again to work on a Carolyn spinoff. However, the project never officially got the green light, with no name, plot, or attached cast properly confirmed.

After the initial announcement, the trail went cold, with fans left wondering what happened to the project two years on. As of writing, there’s no official update — so it’s probably best to assume that Carolyn’s leading role isn’t going to materialize.

What happened in the Killing Eve books?

The Killing Eve books end differently from Season 4, with Eve and Villanelle living together in St. Petersburg.

Fans of the TV show will be painfully aware of how Killing Eve Season 4 ended. After trying to hunt down The Twelve, Eve enlisted the help of Villanelle to take them down in their meeting place on a boat in the middle of the River Thames. While doing this, Villanelle is taken out by a sniper, protecting Eve from the shot. The two fall into the river, with Villanelle drowning beyond the depths that Eve can save her.

However, Jenning’s original ending in the third book Killing Eve: Die For Me is completely different. Villanelle’s death is faked after assassinating the Russian President. The plot then fast forwards to her and Eve living a quiet life in a Moscow suburb, with Villanelle going to college for languages and Eve teaching part-time online.

The final scene ends with them walking arm in arm past a river and into the fictional horizon.

