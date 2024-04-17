Netflix fans have one warning for award-winning thriller show climbing the chart

An award-winning spy thriller is working its way up the Netflix rankings, but fans of the beloved show still have one issue all these years later.

Following on from Fleabag‘s success in 2016, Phoebe Waller-Bridge developed the fan-favorite British spy series, Killing Eve. After ending its (mostly) successful four-season run in 2022, the thriller recently joined Netflix’s ever-growing slate of new TV shows. But take note: fans have one major warning for newcomers.

The show (which starred Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer) might have earned critical acclaim and a loyal fanbase during its run — as well as BAFTA, Golden Globe, and Emmy award wins — but it lost the good will of viewers during its final season. This was mostly due to its finale episode, which received intense backlash for its unsatisfying ending.

Clearly, fans remember this well. Now that Killing Eve is making its way up the ranks of the streaming service, they’re still praising the show — but they’re not letting anyone forget that the ending just isn’t it.

“Thinking about those who will press play on the Killing Eve finale for the very first time and having absolutely no clue what’s going to happen,” wrote one fan on X. Another said: “Me rewatching Killing Eve on Netflix as if it’s gonna have a different ending to when it aired.”

“Killing Eve Season 4 writers, you will never see the pearly gates,” one comment said.

Killing Eve passed through the hands of various head writers as the show went on. Phoebe Waller-Bridge handled Season 1, Emerald Fennell Season 2, Suzanne Heathcote for Season 3, while Season 4 was Laura Neal’s.

The last season left a sour taste in the mouths of fans, who were so upset with the final episode (which they deemed as falling into the “bury your gays” trope), that many took to rewriting the ending via fanfiction.

So, if you do embark on Netflix’s Killing Eve journey, heed this warning: you may not like how it ends.

