The 2024 Oscars might as well have been called the Oppies last night, but just how many gongs did Oppenheimer win?

The Academy Awards – aka the Oscars – is the biggest night in the awards season calendar, with fans eagerly placing bets on what they think will take home the golden statues.

Even without the wins, the ceremony can always be counted on to bring the drama, with host Jimmy Kimmel’s jokes and a naked John Cena among this year’s eyebrow-raisers.

One of the fan favorites to bring back the gold was Christopher Nolan’s atomic bomb movie Oppenheimer – but just how many Oscars did it win?

Article continues after ad

How many Oscars did Oppenheimer win?

Oppenheimer won seven Oscars at the 2024 ceremony.

Full category wins included:

Best Picture

Best Director – Christopher Nolan

Best Actor – Cillian Murphy

Best Supporting Actor – Robert Downey Jr.

Best Original Score

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

For the Oppenhomies, it was a night of many first-time wins, with Robert Downey Jr., Cillian Murphy, and Christopher Nolan having never accepted the accolade before.

Nolan accepted his award by stating: “To the Academy – movies are just a little bit over 100 years old. We don’t know where this incredible journey is going from here. But to know that you think I’m a meaningful part of it means the world to me.”

Article continues after ad

Cillian Murphy added in his speech: “You know, we made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse we’re all living in Oppenheimer’s world, so I’d really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere.”

Article continues after ad

Fans were incredibly happy with the Oppen-sweep – even though it was something that many saw coming.

“Oppenheimer winning over seven awards is not a surprise… From the back crew to the screen crew, the movie was exceptionally delivered,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the news.

Another added: “What an incredible achievement for Oppenheimer! Winning 7 Oscars, including Best Picture, truly solidifies its place as a masterpiece in cinema. Congratulations to the cast and crew for their outstanding work!”

You can catch up with all the night’s winners here, as well as find even more amazing movies to stream this month here.

Article continues after ad