John Mulaney roasts Madame Web at Oscars 2024 and fans want him to host next year

Comedian John Mulaney stole the show at the Oscars 2024 ceremony after poking fun at Madame Web while presenting, and fans now want him to host next year.

The 2024 Oscars have already had some viral moments. The biggest of the bunch likely being John Cena’s naked run to the microphone to present the award for best costume.

However, another well-known face managed to steal the show in a whole new way, with actor and comedian John Mulaney’s brief stint at the awards earning him major praise online.

Movie fans are now calling on Mulaney to host the ceremony in 2025. When presenting the award for best audio design, Mulaney took a moment before reading out the nominations and winner to share why audio is so important to film.

Mulaney acknowledged that many people still believe that silent films were the golden age of cinema. However, the comedian challenged this thought, listing some of his favorite dialogue in film to support his argument that audio is a game changer for the art of film.

And while Mulaney did name some iconic dialogue and quotes, he also took the time to poke fun at 2024’s most memed movie, Madame Web.

“Without sound, we wouldn’t have been able to hear such classic lines as ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat,’ ‘I’ll have what she’s having’ & ‘He was in the Amazon with my mother when she was researching spiders just before she died.”

Following this moment, Oscar viewers flooded social media to praise the comedian, with many also stating that Mulaney should host the 2025 ceremony.

One X user (formerly known as Twitter) wrote, “John Mulaney was great presenting – let him host!” Another added, “So I think we can all agree John Mulaney should host next year.”

A third also slammed host Jimmy Kimmel for his own jokes; “This is why John Mulaney should host instead of Jimmy Kimmel who makes jokes like ‘Poor Things has a lot of sex scenes ha ha’. Mulaney is actually funny.”

