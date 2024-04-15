Jim Parsons wants iconic Batman star to play old Sheldon

Though Young Sheldon is coming to an end, it seems Jim Parsons already has his pick to play Old Sheldon in the form of an iconic Batman.

Young Sheldon, the spin-off of the hit sitcom The Big Bang Theory, is coming to an end with a seventh and final season.

The show centered around Sheldon Cooper (Iain Armitage) and his life growing up as a certified genius teenager in rural Texas with an ever-growing cast of colorful characters Sheldon mentioned in passing in The Big Bang Theory.

However, despite the show’s ending, some spin-offs have been floated to branch out from the show including one about Sheldon’s brother George and his family.

And it seems like Jim Parsons, who originally played Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, has an idea of who should play old Sheldon if another spin-off surrounding Sheldon’s retired life was ever to be brought to the table.

While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parsons was shown side-by-side photos of him and Armitage to which the actor remarked, “It is interesting. There’s definitely a resemblance. The one thing I will say is Michael Keaton — that really looks like Michael Keaton still, doesn’t it?”

When Fallon asked if Parsons thought Keaton would ever play old Sheldon in a spin-off, Parsons responded, “Let me tell you this: I doubt that’s going to happen. But I would be so excited to have Michael Keaton added to the lineage of Sheldon portrayers. I would be amazed.”

Parsons added that he “admired [Keaton] my entire life, starting with Mr. Mom” and he finds the Batman actor to be “a great guy.”

The idea of Keaton playing any version of Sheldon Cooper is a bit ironic as Sheldon repeatedly expressed how Batman was his favorite superhero during The Big Bang Theory’s 12-season run.