Jameela Jamil reacts to She-Hulk fan criticism: “I’m on their side”

She-Hulk has been getting some flack from fans for its production value, and Jameela Jamil agrees with them.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, one of Disney+‘s upcoming Marvel shows, has been under a lot of criticism from fans lately regarding how it looks.

From the poor CGI, to the costuming, the majority of Marvel fans seem to have a lot of concern for the new show, and it seems like they aren’t alone.

In a Comic-Con interview with The Hollywood Reporter, She-Hulk star Jameela Jamil has stated that she agrees with many of the criticism that fans have given.

Jameela Jamil agrees with fans that her She-Hulk wig is awful

In the interview, Jamil, who plays an antagonist in the show, was asked about her opinion of the backlash that She-Hulk had received from fans, particularly regarding the poorly constructed wig that Jamil’s character, Titania, has to wear.

The actor praised the Marvel devotees for their dedicated passion, which included encouraging the company to make change when needed. After already addressing fans about the wig, Jamil then told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was great. It’s just a wig. I love the MCU. I love the Marvel fan base.

“I respect them, and I was merely making sure that they knew that I was with them. I was reassuring them. I’m on their side. And so I never mind any criticism or feedback.”

She continued, “As long as it isn’t done in a cruel or toxic way, I’m with the Marvel fan base when they push for more – I’m into it.”

While Jamil is known for speaking her mind publicly, this may potentially be a concern for such a large company as Disney.

However, Jamil isn’t worried. “I think Disney knew that they were signing a loose cannon into their universe,” she added.

“But also, they trust me, and they know that I only come at anything from a place of love and respect for this fandom, for this universe. It was a really fun, funny exchange. It just wasn’t a big thing.”

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law will arrive on Disney+ on August 17.