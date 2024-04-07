Jackie Chan reassures fans after recent health concerns

Jackie Chan has put the recent health concerns from fans to bed, and gives a very simple explanation for his change in appearance.

Back in March, fans expressed concern over Jackie Chan‘s appearance after he attended a public event in Sichuan, where he was photographed with grey hair. They were quick to point out that, in the pictures, he looked older and more frail than usual.

Chan, who has starred in some of the best action movies of all time (and also partook in some of the best fight scenes ever made) is known for his happy-go-lucky, smiling demeanor. It was a surprise, then, for fans to see him with less of a pep in his step.

Article continues after ad

However, Chan has just put down any worries about his wellbeing. On April 7, he celebrated his 70th birthday by posting on Facebook, sharing the reason for his latest look.

“Not so long ago, a lot of friends saw some recent photos of me on the internet, and they were all concerned about my health,” he wrote. “I want to take this opportunity to let everyone know, don’t worry! It’s just a character appearance for my latest movie.

Article continues after ad

“The character requires me to have white hair, white beard and look old. Over the years, I’ve always been willing to try new things for a movie, no matter if it’s a challenging stunt or a breakthrough appearance for a character. I’ve been in the entertainment business for 62 years and I cherish every moment because I’m lucky I’m still filming today.”

Article continues after ad

The movie he’s referring to could be Mo Sheng Jia Ting, due to be released in 2025. In it, he plays an old man suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, Ren Jiqing, who mistakes a stranger for his son. He’s also set to appear in the upcoming Karate Kid movie, alongside original star Ralph Macchio.