What is Hidden Strike about? New Jackie Chan movie explained

John Cena and Jackie Chan have teamed up for Hidden Strike, a new action-packed movie that’s number one on Netflix – here’s what it’s about, who else is in it, and if it’s worth watching.

Jackie Chan is one of the most iconic action stars in the world. Tom Cruise may be today’s death-defying movie man, but Chan has put his life on the line with stunts throughout his whole career, whether it’s his plummet from the Clock Tower in Project A or sliding down the pole in Police Story.

As for John Cena, he’s in the upper echelon of WWE legends; he’s a 13-time champion, as well as winning 10 Wrestlemanias. He’s also become a rather talented actor, fleshing out his comedic chops in Blockers and Vacation Friends, and joining the Fast and Furious family as Dom’s brother Jakob.

They’re the headline stars of Hidden Strike, which has quickly topped the chart on Netflix – so, here’s what you need to. know.

What is Hidden Strike about?

Hidden Strike follows two elite fighters with opposing missions who work together to take down an evil oil monger and save the everyday people affected by his tyranny.

Check out the trailer below:

The official synopsis reads: “When a group of international rebels target a massive oil refinery in Iraq, a private Chinese security team led by Commander Luo (Chan) volunteers to escort nearly 500 civilians to safety in Iraq’s Green Zone.

“To get there, they must travel via bus along one of the most dangerous roads in the world. On the way, they’re attacked by a team of mercenaries, including decorated US veteran Chris (Cena). Initially reluctant to take on the job, Chris accepts the offer after finding out the exorbitant cost of restoring water to the Iraqi village where he lives. As Luo and Chris find out who’s really behind the oil refinery heist, the two join forces to save lives… and kick ass.”

Hidden Strike cast: Who’s in it?

The Hidden Strike cast includes:

Jackie Chan as Commander Luo, aka Dragon Luo

John Cena as Chris, a former Marine

Pilou Asbæk as Owen Paddock, one of Chris’ associates

Chunrui Ma as Mei, an engineer for Yutime Oil

Amadeus Serafini as Chris’ brother, Henry

Jiang Wenli as Professor Cheng, head of Yutime Oil

Is Hidden Strike worth watching?

It depends on who you ask: Hidden Strike is at the top of the Netflix movies chart, but it also has a 14% Rotten Tomatoes score.

The South China Morning Post wrote: “Hidden Strike is yet another barely satisfactory attempt from Chan… yet try as he might, Cena fails to create a single spark of on-screen chemistry with his veteran acting partner.”

Slightly more positively, Movie Nation wrote: “Hidden Strike is a bad movie that’s easy to endorse. A buddy comedy co-starring the master of the genre, Jackie Chan, here paired with that jock joker John Cena, it’s action for those who like their cheese paired with some fine… whines.”

In a three-star review, The Times of India wrote: “A brain-dead yet amusing flick, ‘Hidden Strike’ makes the most of Chan and Cena’s abilities to entertain on-screen.”

Hidden Strike is streaming on Netflix now. You can check out our other movie and TV hubs below:

