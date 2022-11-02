Jack Ryan Season 3: Release date, trailer, cast, plot & more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

John Krasinski returns as Tom Clancy’s iconic CIA analyst in Jack Ryan Season 3 – if you’re looking for its release date, trailer, cast, or plot details, here’s what you need to know.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan has been portrayed by many actors over the years, with The Office alumni John Krasinski bringing Amazon Prime Video viewers a revitalized take on the character.

After two seasons of action-packed espionage, Jack Ryan returns for a brand new season as the CIA agent plunges deeper into complex warfare.

There’s plenty to be excited about when the latest season arrives, so we’ve rounded up what you need to know.

Jack Ryan Season 3 has been confirmed to release on December 21, 2022.

To watch the latest season of the Tom Clancy show, you’ll need an Amazon Prime subscription to access the show via Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

Amazon Prime Video John Krasinski is in hot water in the latest season.

Currently, the first two seasons are available to stream on the popular streaming platform.

Jack Ryan Season 3 cast: Who will be returning?

For the next season of Jack Ryan, we know that John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly will be along for the adventure.

Newcomers for Season 3 include Betty Grabriel, James Cosmo, Nina Hoss, and Alexej Manvelo. It is also expected that Michael Peña will return as Domingo “Ding” Chavez – who is set to receive their own spin-off show in the future.

Jack Ryan Season 3 trailer: Is there a trailer?

The debut trailer was released on October 28, 2022. You can watch it below:

Jack Ryan Season 3 plot: What will it be about?

According to the TV Line, the official synopsis for the third season reads as: “Jack is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy and suddenly finds himself a fugitive out in the cold.

“Now, wanted by both the CIA and an international rogue faction that he has uncovered, Jack is forced underground, crisscrossing Europe, trying to stay alive, while preventing a massive global conflict.”

Amazon Prime Video Season 3 will see Jack Ryan going rogue.

Discussing the appeal of the character, John Krasinski told Variety that “there’s something about Jack Ryan that I think is such a great hero for right now.

“He doesn’t have a cape, he doesn’t have stuff flying out of his hands, he’s just a guy with his brain and his instincts,” added Krasinski.

