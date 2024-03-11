Young Sheldon is full of light-hearted fun, but one storyline is now being slammed by fans for its “dismissive” take on religion.

There probably isn’t a person in the world who expected to fall in love with the childhood of a scientific genius, but Young Sheldon has continually proved itself to be one of the most-watched shows in the U.S.

Not only can international fans now appreciate the first six seasons of the prequel sitcom on Netflix, but Season 7 is currently airing on CBS – find more information on how to watch it here.

While many fans are curious as to how Young Sheldon will end, others have been drawn back to older storylines, with one being slammed as unnecessarily “dismissive.”

Young Sheldon fans slam “dismissive” religious storyline

Young Sheldon fans are slamming how “dismissive” the Coopers and Medford are of Mary’s dedication to her religion.

In stark contrast to Sheldon‘s fact-led beliefs, matriarch Mary is strictly bound to her duties to her faith and church. That’s not to say that this isn’t tested during the course of Young Sheldon – as Missy learns more from Meemaw, Mary’s indiscretions come to light – but despite any drama, Mary always finds her way back to Christianity.

However, this is something that has been criticized by fans, with the handling of Mary’s faith both deemed as “silly” and “dismissive” by some fans.

“The entire show, Mary is ridiculed for being so religious. Every time she mentions something to do with her faith she is met with eye rolls and counterpoints,” one fan posted on Reddit. “The church also caused unnecessary issues with the video store, and then when Mandy got pregnant, the church effectively shunned them. They abandoned a church member in their time of need, Mary gave so much of her time and life and blind loyalty and as soon as the Coopers f**ked up, the church threw them away like nothing happened. Fired Mary, nobody came to her bible studies anymore, they just pretended like she didn’t exist.

“Her family supported her in theory, but they were outspoken on how silly they thought it was. Sheldon was the only one who really ever validated her faith. Everyone else dismissed it or if they did support her they complained the whole time. I’m gonna need some more convincing to accept any of this as positive action from the church,” the post continued.

Another agrees, stating that the problem subtly continues in Young Sheldon Season 7, explaining about Episode 1: “There’s also the found money situation. And I don’t understand why the TV was given to George.”

However, the portrayal of Mary’s religion is not something that all fans are equally as bothered by. “To me, Mary’s faith is shown in a positive light,” another fan sums up. “She gets a lot of her inner strength from her faith and isn’t afraid to show it. It is her way of coping with the world. She also encourages others because she believes it would help them. But, she isn’t one to shun those who aren’t.

“We don’t see George and Georgie going to church with her and she accepts that. Sheldon makes his stance very clear and she accepts that.”

Young Sheldon Season 7 continues on CBS until May 16, 2024. Catch up with plenty more great TV shows to stream this month here.