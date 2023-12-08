We might all think we know the story of Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory, but new prequel movie Wonka says otherwise. But is there a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know.

After the 1971 classic Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory and the 2005 Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Wonka tells the story of how the famous chocolatier arrived at the decision to create his own chocolate factory.

With a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Rowan Atkinson, and Sally Hawkins, the movie opened almost immediately to positive reactions after its world premiere.

Willy Wonka’s chocolate is always full of surprises, but does Wonka have a post-credits scene? Here’s what you need to know. Warning – spoilers ahead!

Is there a post-credits scene in Wonka?

Yes, there is a post-credits scene in Wonka, which is in song and courtesy of Hugh Grant’s Oompa-Loompa.

As the credits roll, Grant’s Oompa-Loompa appears one last time, actively encouraging the audience to stay in their seats while he reveals the fate of the other characters who were previously locked in Mrs. Scrubbit’s (Olivia Colman) laundrette.

The Wonka post-credits scene goes on to reveal that former accountant Abacus Crunch (Jim Carter) was reunited with his family, while Piper (Natasha Rothwell) was able to go back to the work she loved after washing sheets for many years.

Lottie (Rakhee Thakrar) was also able to return to her former job of being a telephone operator, while questionable comic Larry (Rich Fulcher) was able to fulfill his dream of winning back his ex-wife while performing one of his shows.

Mrs. Scrubbit and her not-love-love interest Bleacher (Tom Davis) were arrested by the new chief of police after evidence of them poisoning Wonka’s chocolates was discovered.

Viewers had previously seen that Noodle (Calah Lane) was able to reunite with her birth mother after being abandoned at Mrs. Scrubbit’s laundrette as an infant. As for the Oompa-Loompa himself, he made a deal with Wonka to work at his chocolate factory as a tasting manager, as seen in the movie’s main plot.

Speaking to Radio Times, director Paul King said of Grant’s Oompa Loompa “It probably wasn’t a huge leap from there to go, ‘What would Hugh look like 18 inches high with orange skin and bright green hair?’ And that seemed like a pretty funny thing that I’d like to see.”

Wonka hits cinemas on December 8 in the U.K. and December 15 in the U.S. Check out more of our coverage below:

