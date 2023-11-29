Willy Wonka isn’t just in a world of pure imagination, he’s soon heading to the big screen – with early reactions to Timothée Chalamet’s performance overwhemingly positive.

This isn’t the first time that viewers have seen the Roald Dahl character on film, with Gene Wilder’s Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory debuting in 1971 and Johnny Depp’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory premiering in 2005.

Unlike the previous two outings, Wonka acts as a prequel for the famed chocolatier, focusing on how he came to meet the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures.

Though Wonka isn’t released in US theaters until December 15, 2023, early reactions to the movie are piling the praise on Timothée Chalamet’s performance.

Wonka reactions hail “pitch-perfect” Timothée Chalamet

Wonka star Timothée Chalamet has been praised for his “pitch-perfect” performance as the fictional chocolatier in first reactions to the movie flood in.

“Wonka is a super charming delight powered by an exceptional & pitch-perfect performance from Timothée Chalamet. It can get quite silly and there’s a few plot points that are a tad on the thin side, but that couldn’t stop such an impossibly sweet film with a hefty & very effective dose of sincerity from warming my heart,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the movie.

“Really enjoyed Wonka, a large, lavish musical production of great wit, terrific visual splendor, and many delightfully villainous supporting characters. As for Timothée Chalamet, he’s a suitably oddball chocolatier and a fitting new Willy. Fun times,” another agreed.

“Wonka is absolutely, positively delightful! Brimming with magic, music, warmth & humor, it’s choc-ed to rafters fuelled by Timothèe Chalamet’s brilliant turn and a scene-stealing Hugh Grant. Paul King and Simon Farnaby create a world of pure imagination – a huge surprise!” a third weighed in.

The Wonka cast also stars the likes of Hugh Grant, Olivia Colman, and Sally Hawkins.

“What I love about Wonka is how sweet & sincere it is w/ a tone similar to the Paddington films,” another reaction added. “It also reminded me of Annie in ways (Olivia Colman’s character is very much sending Miss Hannigan vibes throughout). Cute, crafty, wholesome & perfect for the whole family. Timothée Chalamet holds his own as the legendary Willy Wonka.

“Definitely not as grizzled and maniacal as Gene Wilder’s version. Chalamet’s Wonka is a young and naive dreamer who learns to harness his talents with a little help from the friends he meets along the way.

“Shout out to Hugh Grant and Keegan-Michael Key for putting it all out there in their roles and stealing scenes. Dad Tip: Parents, grab a chocolate or candy-making kit to create your own treats at home with the kids after the movie.”

