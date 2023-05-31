Is Peter Porker AKA Spider-Ham in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse?

Peter Porker, otherwise know as Spider-Ham, was a highlight of the first Spider-Verse movie, so does he appear in the sequel?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, and we’d find it hard to disagree. The film pulled in an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and the “What’s up Danger” sequence has been burned into all of our minds ever since.

So to say that people are excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And it seems that with every new trailer and clip of the film, the hype is only growing.

However, with every new Spider-person we see (and trust us, this sequel movie has a lot of Spider-People) many fans have begun wondering: Will Peter Porker, AKA Spider-Ham, be returning alongside main character Miles Morales?

Is Spider-Ham in Across the Spider-Verse?

Sadly, no, Spider-Ham, AKA Peter Porker, will not be featured in the Spider-Verse sequel. It also seems that Spider-Noir and Peni Parker will not be returning.

Spider-Ham’s non appearance has been confirmed by reviews of the new movie, with the BBC stating it as a disappointing aspect of the film: “The main reason why Across the Spider-Verse doesn’t live up to its predecessor is a simple one: it doesn’t have Spider-Ham in it.”

Spider-Ham, voiced by comedian John Mulaney, became a fan-favorite of the first film, with his Looney Tunes-eque battle skills, and quick comedy curtesy of Mulaney. He particularly bounced well off Spider-Noir, who was voiced by Nicholas Cage.

Will we ever see Spider-Ham again?

While nothing is confirmed, maybe we can hope for the pig’s return in the third movie, as Across the Spider-Verse will be the second movie in a proposed trilogy, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse slated for release on March 29, 2024.

For now, there are other ways of engaging in Peter Porker content. There are plenty of comic books starring him, and even an exclusive animated short, which you can watch below:

But, while we may be upset at the lack of Peter Porker in this new movie, there’s still plenty of reasons to be excited for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. For example, Gwen and Peter B. Parker will return, plus there will be over 200 other Spider-People to meet, the likes of which include Scarlett Spider, Spider-Woman, and even a Spider-Cat.

There’s also been a ton of great reviews for the movie. So check out the trailer below, and get hyped:

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.