Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse features almost 100 named characters

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse is almost in cinemas. Miles, Gwen, and Peter are set to appear, but apparently so are almost 100 other Spider-folk.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is considered by many to be the best Spider-Man movie of all time, and we’d find it hard to disagree. The film pulled in an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and the “What’s up Danger” sequence has been burned into all of our minds ever since.

So to say that people are excited for the film’s sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, would be an understatement. And it seems that with every new trailer and clip of the film, the hype is only growing.

Now more news has come out in anticipation for the movie, as we’re finding out the sheer number of Spider-People who’ll be making an appearance. Spoiler alert: It’s a lot.

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse has 100-300 Spider-People

The co-director of the upcoming Across the Spider-Verse has revealed the sheer number of Spider-People who will be appearing in the film.

During a recent interview with Collider, Justin Thompson explained that there are approximately 280 Spider-People presented in the Spider-Verse. While this includes non-named characters, the number of named characters is still large, coming just short of 100.

“The exact number? Oh boy, we kept adding, like all the way up until the very end,” he said. “Honestly, I’m gonna be level with you, we just finished the film, like in the last like two weeks, and I don’t think I’ve had time to pause and actually take a final count. But I think it was about 280 the last time I looked in. Just to be clear, that doesn’t mean specific, unique characters that you might recognize, it might mean variations as well. But if you’re just talking about named characters, then I think there’s probably about 95.”

The first Spider-Verse film obviously had a fair number of Spider-People, with Miles Morales, Gwen Stacy, and Peter B. Parker – who will also be returning for the sequel – as well as Spider-Ham, Spider-Noir, and Peni Parker.

But this second film will specifically be focusing on the large amount of Spider-Folk across the multiverse, including Spider-Woman, Pavitr Prabhakar, Spider-Punk, Scarlet Spider, as well as variants of other established characters, such as Spinneret, aka Mary Jane Watson-Parker, and Anna-May Parker, aka Spiderling. There will also be format variants of Spider-People, including the Spider-Men from the PlayStation games, the MCU, the Sam Raimi films, and animated series The Spectacular Spider-Man.

See if you can spot all these Spider-Men in the trailer below:

The official synopsis for the movie is as thus: “Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Oscar-winning Spider-Verse saga, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence.

“But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

This will be the second movie in a proposed trilogy, with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse slated for release on March 29, 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into cinemas on June 2, 2023. Find out more about the movie here.