She-Hulk director can’t say whether Daredevil is the same character from Netflix show

The director of the upcoming show ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’ can’t say for sure if this is the same Daredevil from the Netflix shows.

Ever since Charlie Cox first appeared in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ as Peter Parker’s attorney, fans have been asking one persistent question: is he the same Matt Murdock from the Netflix series?

‘No Way Home’ and ‘Loki’ firmly swung open the door to the multiverse, establishing that characters can have different variants. Some variants look just like their MCU counterpart but others look vastly different (Sylvie, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man, etc.).

But the answer to whether this Matt Murdock is a variant of the Netflix version is important for understanding the character’s history, development, and how he fits into the known history of the MCU.

This problem has only gotten more convoluted with the introduction of Wilson Fisk, aka the Kingpin, in ‘Hawkeye’.

Disney+ Charlie Cox will return as Daredevil in She-Hulk.

With Daredevil set to reappear in ‘She-Hulk’, the question about which version of the character we will see rears its ugly head.

Unfortunately, in an interview with Comicbook.com, ‘She-Hulk’ director Kat Coiro was mum as to the answer.

When asked about whether Daredevil is continuing his story from the Netflix series, Coiro said “”I don’t know if I’m allowed to talk about it, but it’s very conscious and it’s very much planned.”

Head writer of ‘She-Hulk’ Jessica Gao gave some clarity, saying that the Daredevil who appears in the show is “our version” but the question of which version of the character this is remains unanswered.