Superman set photo features famous “guest,” and everyone thinks the same thing

James Gunn’s Superman is still over a year away from release, but a new set photo has sparked rumors that one famous “guest” will be featured.

There’s lots happening in the world of superhero movies, and James Gunn’s Superman — formerly Superman: Legacy — is no exception.

We’ve now had our first look at David Corenswet in the titular role, but there might be more famous faces in the cast than meets the eye. A new set photo of Gunn and the crew has been released, featuring a sneaky cameo from Marvel darling Chris Pratt.

As expected, the DC rumor mill has gone into overdrive, leaving fans wondering if the former Guardians of the Galaxy star will be jumping ship to star in the rival franchise.

“Calling it now. Chris Pratt is Batman. Not my first choice but I have a gut feeling Gunn wants him in a major role,” one fan posted on Reddit.

A second weighed in: “Sooo, he’s voicing Superman isn’t he?” while a third mused: “Damn he’s gonna become another Lego figure huh?”

“I dislike that guy so much. Hopefully he won’t be in the movie,” a fourth said.

While the photo has sparked a lot of questions about who Pratt might be in Superman, it’s also offered up another — is his friend Gunn also helping him begin his directing career? His own DC universe is now taking shape, so it could be that Pratt gets the best of both worlds.

“He’s wanting to become a director. He’s been shadowing James for a while now,” another fan added.

One explained: “He’s also just one of his best friends. Every actor that James Gunn has worked with has said that they clearly just adore each other.”

“He’s probably there as a friend, and potentially fan of Superman. I wouldn’t be surprised if he gets a role in the DCU though,” added one Reddtior.

As it stands, Pratt’s actual involvement in Gunn’s Superman is unknown, which means nothing can be ruled out. We’ve got a while to wait until a bonafide answer though, with plenty of upcoming DC movies and TV shows hitting screens before Superman’s release.

Superman is set to fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.