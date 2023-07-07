Does Insidious 5 have a post-credits scene?

Insidious 5 – aka Insidious: The Red Door – hits screens worldwide today, but does the horror sequel feature a post-credits scene?

The fifth – and maybe final – Insidious movie arrives in cinemas today. Star Patrick Wilson makes his directorial debut on the movie, with the official synopsis as follows:

“In Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise’s original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family’s terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door.”

But does Insidious 5 feature a post-credits scene? Read on to find out, though beware of MILD SPOILERS ahead.

Does Insidious 5 have a post-credit scene?

Yes, Insidious 5 features a post-credits scene. There isn’t a mid-credit scene, but a few seconds of footage plays at the very end of the credits.

The credits themselves are fun, featuring Patrick Wilson singing a cover of Stay by Shakespeare’s Sister with Swedish rock band Ghost.

While we won’t spoil what happens in that post-credits scene, we can reveal that the footage suggests there might be more stories to tell in the Insidious universe. Though according to the film’s producer, Insidious 6 isn’t currently on the cards.

Why Insidious 6 won’t happen anytime soon

While that post-credits scene leans into the future of the franchise, producer Jason Blum won’t be making a sequel anytime soon.

“You better see this Insidious, it’s the last one!” Jason Blum tells DiscussingFilm. “To give a more serious answer, [The Red Door] is going to be the last we’re going to see of Insidious for a while. It may not be a forever rest, but it’s certainly going to be a very long rest.

“If someone comes up with some idea in 10 years, who knows? But there’s not a plan – as there has been with every prior Insidious movie – there’s no current plan in place for number six.”

Insidious: The Red Door is in cinemas now, while for more horror coverage, head here.