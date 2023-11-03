Invincible Season 2 premiere is here and fans are weighing in

It’s not just the likes of Marvel and DC pulling out the superhero big guns, with the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Invincible already going down a treat with fans.

With “terrifying” new villains and teasers for Season 3 already in the works, the Season 2 synopsis reads: “In Season 2, still reeling from Nolan’s betrayal, Mark struggles to rebuild his life as he faces a host of new threats, all while battling his greatest fear – that he might become his father without even knowing it.”

In our review of Invincible Season 2 Episode 1, we said “Invincible Season 2 wipes the floor with every other superhero show; it’s provocative, compulsively watchable TV that upends expectations on its own devastating terms.”

But how are eager fans reacting to the official premiere of Invincible Season 2? One now-viral thread on Twitter/X holds a good cross-section of answers.

Fans react to Invincible Season 2 premiere

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the Season 2 premiere of Invincible after the release of Episode 1 on Amazon Prime Video.

Titled ‘A Lesson For Your Next Life,’ the individual episode synopsis reads “In the aftermath of his father’s betrayal, Mark struggles with his responsibilities as Invincible and encounters an unexpected enemy.”

“Massive cliffhanger. The episode gave a lot and left a lot out enough to desire next week Thursday,” one person posted. “After waiting for eons, it has finally arrived,” added another.

“Episode felt like giving a severely dehydrated person just like 5 tiny little drops of water from a giant life sized water bottle. those 5 drops were the best thing in ages but… I NEED MORE!” a third commented.

Season 1 of Invincible aired back in 2021, which means fans have had to wait for 2 years for new episodes to come out. The season rated 98% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer, with the audience score coming in at an impressive 92%.

“Without spoiling too much, I think they are subtly sweeping THAT plot point under the rug and mostly keeping the relationship supportive like in the comics. As for the episode, it’s f***ing kino. Just perfect. Everything,” another fan alluded to possible comic book plot points.

“Already watched episode 1 of season 2 and my god what a hell of a f***ing start to the new season of Invincible,” another agreed.

As we explain in our review, “Invincible picks up soon after the ‘titans touched down in Chicago,’ when Mark (Steven Yeun) faced off against his dad, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) in a slaughterous air-and-ground brawl that culminated in one of the great beatdowns put to screen – but also one of the most heartbreaking grace notes: ‘You, dad… I’d still have you.’

“Skybound’s animation is gorgeous and grisly. Violence is in its DNA, as is its pleasant color palette, but the harsh strokes of spilled guts and tightly choreographed, inventive action never fail to make a seismic impact (one kill involving a face ramming into an elbow will make you squeal in the best way) – thank god Omni-Man will be in MK1 shortly after the episodes hit streaming. It’s a medium that enables otherwise impossible imagery in live-action; some of the deaths and characters are absurd, but delightfully and bracingly so.”

Invincible Season 2 Episode 1 premiered on November 3 on Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

