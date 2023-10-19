Invincible Season 3 will star more of The Walking Dead cast

Robert Kirkman is borrowing a few more stars from The Walking Dead for Invincible Season 3, which is already “very far along” ahead of the second season’s release.

Invincible felt like it dropped out of nowhere when it landed on Prime Video in 2021. Yet, with very little in the way of marketing (on account of its dwarfed budget compared to The Boys), it still found a devoted, impressed audience.

The series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a pubescent high-schooler who finally starts to develop superpowers he’s inherited from his father Omni-Man (JK Simmons), Earth’s mightiest protector from the distant planet of Viltrum. While grappling with what it takes to be a hero, he also learns about extraordinary dangers facing the world at large – including his own dad.

The second season finally arrives next month after a two-and-a-half-year wait, but with Season 3 already deep in development, we’re now getting updates – and fans can expect a few more Walking Dead alumni in the next chapter.

Invincible Season 3 to feature more Walking Dead cast

During a recent panel at NYCC, Invincible creator Robert Kirkman spoke about progress on the upcoming season and how they’ve already begun casting for Season 3.

“Finishing touches on the last few bits of Season 2 are being done right now. Season 3 is very far along… when I talk about the actors that we have for Season 2, it is a minefield,” he said, as per Screen Rant.

“There’s so many in Season 3 that we have to talk about. If you think the cast expanded for Season 2, just wait until you hear about who we’re getting in the show in Season 3. That might give you an indication as to how far we’re going. There’s just so much big stuff planned… it’s possible that there may be some more Walking Dead alums that may be popping into Invincible at some point.”

One must remember that Kirkman also co-created The Walking Dead, so it’s no coincidence that stars like Yeun, Lauren Cohan (War Woman), Lennie James (Darkwing), Ross Marquand (Immortal), Michael Cudlitz (Red Rush), Chad Coleman (Guardian Martian Man), Sonequa Martin-Green (Green Ghost), Khary Payton (Black Samson) all appeared in the first season.

Season 2 has added a lot of new names to its roster – while it hasn’t been explicitly confirmed, it’s believed this includes Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who famously portrayed Negan in TWD.

“I’m very excited about bringing people back to work with me because I miss people that have left various shows and things, so hopefully there will be a lot of familiar voices that will be cropping up in Invincible for many years to come – including, hopefully, eventually, Andy Lincoln and Danai Gurira,” Kirkman added.

Invincible Season 2 premieres on Prime Video on November 3, 2023. Find out more about the upcoming series here.