The Penguin Episode 7 may feature the show’s most brutal death yet

The Penguin Episode 7 is set to be a pivotal chapter in Oz Cobb’s story – and going by the trailer, it looks like he’s set to lose at least one person he cares about.

Throughout The Penguin, Oz has slipped and ducked from trouble by the skin of his teeth. He killed Alberto Falcone, but somehow managed to place the blame on Sofia Falcone’s right-hand man. She teamed up with him, reluctantly, until Salvatore Maroni’s wife exposed him… and he still survived.

After betraying Sofia (again), the pair have been apart, with Sofia launching the Gigante empire and striking an alliance with Salvatore, while Oz found a new place to hide: the underground railway tunnels (a big tease for The Batman 2), the HQ for his Bliss operation.

In Episode 6, he managed to sway the Triads, the Sullivans, and the Odessa mob. But a storm’s coming, and it may change Oz forever.

Victor and Oz’s mom are at risk in The Penguin Episode 7

At the end of The Penguin Episode 6, Victor and Francis danced in their Crown Point apartment after power was restored to the building. However, as they smiled and laughed, Sofia lurked in the hallway holding a crowbar.

In the trailer for Episode 7, Sofia says: “I want Oz to feel pain… real pain.” She even approaches Dr Julian Rush (who may be a secret Batman villain) for help, hinting at some sort of psychological (and likely) physical torture.

The question is, who will get hurt or possibly even die? Oz’s mother is the likeliest candidate; Sofia and Salvatore have expressed their frustration over Oz taking so much from other people (Alberto, Salvatore’s wife) when he seemingly has nobody. She’s a natural target for Sofia’s vengeance.

Victor is in a sticky spot too. He’s Oz’s right-hand man, and he knows all the secrets about the Bliss operation. He doesn’t appear at all in the Episode 7 trailer, suggesting he could be in for a rough time.

There’s a theory that Victor Aguilar is actually The Penguin’s version of Victor Zsasz – what if Sofia tortures him to the point that he goes insane? Zsasz’s whole schtick is that life is meaningless and he’s “liberating” people from the futility of existence. Considering Victor’s mental state in the past couple of episodes (especially after he killed Squid in Episode 6), things may be about to get a lot worse for him.

