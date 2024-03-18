Horror’s “scariest scene ever” is returning to cinemas next month

We’re approaching ‘Halfway to Halloween’ and AMC theaters are re-releasing several horror classics, including a movie that officially features the scariest scene ever.

October is horror month, with multiple scary movies releasing in the run-up to Halloween on October 31. This year we’ve got Leigh Whannell’s The Wolf Man to look forward to, as well as scary sequels Smile 2 and Terrifier 3.

AMC doesn’t want Halloween to be just an annual occasion, however. So they’ve teamed up with horror studio Blumhouse for something called ‘Halfway to Halloween Fest.’

The five-day event involves multiple Blumhouse horrors returning to AMC theaters in more than 40 cities across the US, including some recent classics — all priced at just $8.

Horror’s “scariest scene ever” is returning to cinemas

Halfway to Halloween Fest sees Insidious re-releasing on April 1, 2024, precisely 13 years since James Wan’s horror classic first hit screens. And since then the moment an evil spirit appears behind Patrick Wilson’s back in the film has been proved to be the scariest scene in movie history.

That claim was made by a study called ‘The Science of Scare,’ which hooked a panel of 250 viewers up to monitors, and tracked their heart rates through some of the most frightening films ever. The Insidious scene came out on top, thanks to viewers hitting 133 BPM while watching.

Insidious isn’t the only Blumhouse horror returning at the end of the month — here’s the list in full:

Split – March 29, 2024

The Purge – March 30, 2024

Ouija: Origin of Evil – March 31, 2024

Insidious – April 1, 2024

The Invisible Man – April 2, 2024

“We wanted to celebrate local communities of horror fans throughout the country with a fun, affordable and slightly evil night at the movies,” Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum said in a statement (as per The Hollywood Reporter). “We’re grateful to our partners at AMC for helping us bring this idea to life.”

For full details – as well as a list of the more than 100 cinemas participating, head here, and find even more amazing movies to stream this month here.