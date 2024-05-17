I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot reveals release date & big cast update

One of horror’s biggest movie franchises returns with the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, confirming a release date and a major cast update.

Sony announced that Jennifer Kaytin Robinson’s new film of the same name as the 1997 original will be released on July 18, 2025.

While the movie’s storyline is still under wraps, it’s based on an initial script by Leah McKendrick, with the screenplay penned by Robinson with Sam Lansky. But the biggest news to come out of the release date announcement is its possible cast.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are in talks to reprise their roles as Ray and Julie for the I Know What You Did Last Summer reboot, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The original was penned by Scream writer Kevin Williamson and loosely based on the 1973 novel by Lois Duncan.

It focuses on a group of high school teenagers ready to take on the next chapter of their lives. During one night out having fun, they accidentally run over a man and cover it up. A year later, they stalked and hunted by a hook-wielding killer who wants revenge.

With the news that Prinze Jr. and Hewitt might return for the reboot, the storyline may follow the older versions of their characters, perhaps with the killer going after their children.

I Know What You Did Last Summer will be the latest horror cult classic to get a fresh new look. Not only has the Scream franchise been given multiple new installments, but movies like Friday the 13th are also being revisited.

