Indiana Jones 5 producer reveals Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s connection to Indy

Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall has revealed the surprising connection that Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s character shares with Harrison Ford in James Mangold’s upcoming adventure.

There’s less than a year left till Harrison Ford reprises his role as legendary archaeologist Indiana Jones. For the first time in franchise history, Steven Spielberg has relinquished the director’s chair to Logan filmmaker James Mangold.

Joining Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5 is a cast containing the likes Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Boyd Holbrook, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Amid the movie’s appearance at Disney’s D23 expo, producer Frank Marshall has revealed how vital Bridge’s role really is.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role revealed in Indiana Jones 5

Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s appearance at the Hall D23 presentation gave viewers a glimpse of the latest Indiana Jones movie. Emotions ran high too, at Ford promised attendees that the next entry will be a “fantastic” movie, worthy of the franchise’s legacy.

Keeping the emotional stakes high, producer Frank Marshall shed light on how Bridge’s character fits into the overall story. Retweeting a post from archival account @phoebewallerbr1, Marshall simply captioned the post: “Indy and his goddaughter, Helena.”

During the D23 presentation, Ford referred to Bridge’s character as the “heart” of Indiana Jones 5.

Composer John Williams also unveiled the first track from the movie’s soundtrack, named after Bridge’s character. Williams described her as “adventurous” and a “femme fatale” that has an “old soul” feeling within her theme.

While an official trailer has yet to be unveiled for Indiana Jones 5, we do wonder how their relationship former since we last saw Indy marry franchise-favorite Marion Ravenwood in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Will Ravenwood return next June? With Indy’s reliable ally Sallah coming back into the fold one last time, it’d be right to see our legacy characters get a fitting send-off.