Charlie Cox wants She-Hulk on Daredevil: Born Again

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox wants She-Hulk to appear on his forthcoming Disney+ series, Daredevil: Born Again.

Charlie Cox played Daredevil in three seasons of a Netflix show between 2015 and 2018. He’s about to play the same character in a Netflix series called Daredevil: Born Again.

Between those efforts, he cameoed as the crimefighting lawyer in Spider-Man: No Way Home, offering legal advice to Peter Parker and Happy Hogan.

While thanks to the latest She-Hulk trailer (see below), we know he’s appearing in that series, with Matt Murdoch telling Jen: “I think you’re in a unique position to do some good. Jen Walters can use the law to help people when society fails them. She-Hulk can help people when the law fails them.”

What did Daredevil say about She-Hulk?

Charlie Cox appeared at Disney event D23 to discuss the future of Daredevil, and he wants actress Tatiana Maslany to appear as She-Hulk on his own show.

Speaking to Extra TV, Cox said: “I really want Tatiana to come back… I had such a blast working with her and the characters’ chemistry was so fun and I’m really excited to see that episode… so I would love for her to make an appearance in the show.”

He also revealed that the Disney+ series will be different to the Netflix show, saying: “My feeling is, based on the title Born Again, I think that the sense is it is a new beginning, it is going to be different, it is going to be totally different. It is going to be new stories, and new ideas.

Cox continued: “It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing. Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently.”

Charlie Cox’s Avengers Dream

Ever since he was cast in the role, Charlie Cox has been asked if Daredevil would be joining up with the Avengers. Extra posed that same question, and Cox answered with a joke.

“I see him as being a key member of the Avengers, imperative to everything that they do” Cox quipped. But then he added “How far do you dare to dream?”

She-Hulk is currently streaming on Disney+, while Daredevil: Born Again is set to hit screens in 2024.