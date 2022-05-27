Indiana Jones 5 drops first look at Harrison Ford and release date

Lucasfilm has revealed the first look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5, as well as a release date for the long-awaited sequel.

It’s been more than 40 years since Ford’s whip-wielding, Nazi-beating archeologist first became a cinematic icon in Raiders of the Lost Ark. He was last seen in 2008’s Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, widely derided (and basically dismissed) by the fans.

While the past four entries have been helmed by Steven Spielberg, he’s stepped back into a producer role this time. It’s also the first in the franchise to not have any story input from George Lucas. Instead, Indiana Jones will be directed by Ford v Ferrari, Logan and Walk the Line filmmaker James Mangold.

The film has endured vast, continual setbacks, whether it’s script rewrites, injuries, or global restrictions over the past two years. Now, Lucasfilm has revealed two things: an actual release date that hopefully won’t be postponed any further; and a look at Ford sporting his trusty fedora.

First look at Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones 5

Fans were treated to a first look at Indiana Jones 5 during Star Wars Celebration. The image, which shows a silhouette of Ford against a backdrop of golden light, was revealed as John Williams’ hummable tune was performed onstage. Williams has also returned to score the sequel.

Ford attended the event for the occasion, telling the crowd he’s “very proud of the movie that we made.”

In 2023, Harrison Ford returns as the legendary #IndianaJones. Check out this first look of the new James Mangold-directed film. pic.twitter.com/ALs82tsmXw — Indiana Jones (@IndianaJones) May 26, 2022

“It’s a special honor for me to be able to congratulate John on his 90th birthday. I told John on another occasion that we had the chance to be together, and that music follows me everywhere I go. And you know what, I’m happy about it,” he added.

Indiana Jones 5 release date revealed

The movie finally wrapped filming back in February. Shortly after the image was shared at Star Wars Celebration, the official Indiana Jones Twitter account confirmed that the sequel is due for release on June 30, 2023.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge will star alongside Ford, as well as Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Shaunette Renée Wilson and Boyd Holbrook.

Plot details remain under wraps. In an earlier interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mikkelsen praised Mangold, saying: “It felt like a Spielberg film, though it’s obviously James making it with the same vision.

“It just oozed that golden period of serials from the 1940s – and that’s in the fifth film as well. They’re going heavily back to the first and second film and getting that original feel, the original Indy, something dense and epic.”