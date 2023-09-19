Ian McKellen’s Magneto rumored to return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Avengers: Secret Wars is set to be the most ambitious crossover event in movie history, and a familiar face is rumored to appear: Ian McKellen as Magneto.

The two-hander of Infinity War and Endgame will be historically recognized as one of the most significant events in all of pop culture. It was the culmination of more than 10 years of storytelling, uniting heroes (and villains) across the cosmos in a war for the lives of everyone in the universe.

By 2030, it’ll seem like small fry in hindsight. While the MCU’s reputation in the mainstream eye seems to be waning (Ant-Man 3 was a flop, Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was a triumph that likely won’t be replicated, and the jury’s still out on The Marvels), the next phases of the franchise are leading to an almighty big-screen event.

Secret Wars may be on the distant horizon, but speculation has been near-constant since it was announced. Now, it seems an old member of the X-Men team may be returning.

Ian McKellen rumored for Magneto return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Ian McKellen is set to reprise his role as Erik Lehnsherr, aka Magneto, in Avengers: Secret Wars, according to leaker and scooper @MyTimeToShineH.

If you’re wondering how that’s possible, here’s a brief introduction to the Secret Wars story (the original one, that is). A cosmic entity known as the Beyonder transports Earth’s mightiest heroes and villains to Battleworld, a planet created for one purpose: to let them fight. There’s a wide assortment of villains too, but two are the most notable for the film: Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors; and Doctor Doom, who’s yet to be cast in the MCU.

While this hasn’t been confirmed, it’s believed the two-parter will mix elements of the original 1984 comic book event with the 2015 version, and the Beyonder may be a variant of Kang, played by Jonathan Majors.

So, how does Magneto come in? Well, given the 2015 storyline revolves around the destruction of the multiverse, any past Marvel character could theoretically appear, including the X-Men – hence why Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine is also expected to appear, as is Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man.

Obviously, take all of this with a huge pinch of salt, as there’s been a lot of rumors; Robert Downey Jr. is also said to be returning for Secret Wars, which would be an enormous moment in the MCU. The project is yet to find its director, but Sam Raimi is reportedly in the running, as is Shawn Levy.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due to hit cinemas on May 7, 2027. Find out more here.