Avengers Secret Wars rumored to be split into two movies

Avengers: Secret Wars is one of the most anticipated movies in the MCU – but it may be split into two blockbusters, according to a new rumor.

In 2012, The Avengers (or Avengers Assemble to UK fans) became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In 2015, Avengers: Age of Ultron became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In 2018, Avengers: Infinity War became one of the highest-grossing movies of all time. In 2019, Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time… before being dethroned by Avatar.

Whenever the next two Avengers movies – The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars – hit cinemas, they’re guaranteed to be massive events, regardless of the recent waning reception to superhero content.

Article continues after ad

Secret Wars is a huge, epic story that’ll see the return (and resurrection, probably) of Marvel’s entire roster, plus the likely introduction of a new big bad – so, it may be split into two parts.

Avengers Secret Wars could be a two-part event

Under original plans, Marvel was set to release The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars in the same year, Matrix Reloaded/Revolutions style. Alas, it was too immense to work, with the latter movie being punted to 2026.

In a recent tweet, Alex Perez from The Cosmic Circus, a somewhat reputable insider, wrote: “I’m curious. In a multiverse of infinite possibilities, what is one thing you don’t see Marvel Studios doing on the road to the Secret Wars movies?”

Article continues after ad

People immediately clocked the use of “movies”, suggesting it’ll be broken into two separate films. In response to a user pointing this out, he replied with a GIF of Stanley from The Office saying: “Did I stutter?”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This corroborates a recent report from Inside the Magic which cited a “trusted source” who believes Secret Wars is being primed for the two-part treatment down the line.

The film is currently being written by Loki and Doctor Strange 2 scribe Michael Waldron, but no director has been announced.

Avengers: Secret Wars is due for release on May 1, 2026. You can find out more about the movie here.