Avengers Secret Wars: Tobey Maguire & Hugh Jackman rumored to return

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman may return as Spider-Man and Wolverine in Avengers: Secret Wars, according to a new rumor.

Maguire was last seen in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the multiversal Spidey adventure that united him with Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in live action – and it was absolutely glorious.

For the fans, they felt they’d already parted ways with Jackman as Wolverine following 2017’s Logan, the perfect, heart-breaking goodbye to one of the most iconic superheroes on the big screen.

Yet, they may return once more: with Jackman also coming back for Deadpool 3, it seems he may be poised to reprise his role alongside Maguire in Avengers: Secret Wars.

Article continues after ad

Tobey Maguire & Hugh Jackman rumored for return in Avengers: Secret Wars

According to a rumor shared by MyTimeToShineHello, a reputable leaker, Maguire and Jackman will not only return for Avengers: Secret Wars, but they’ll meet onscreen for the first time.

“Yes Tobey Maguire and Hugh Jackman will meet and fight alongside each other in Secret Wars,” they wrote.

“This is how they plan to make Secret Wars work without making it a four-hour movie. Kang Dynasty will have the ‘New Avengers’ as the leads. While Secret Wars will mostly be from the point of view and will focus on the heroes from the other universes,” they also tweeted.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Jackman’s MCU debut is already in the works with Deadpool 3, Maguire hasn’t confirmed any return as Spider-Man after No Way Home. In an interview following the movie’s release, he said he didn’t want to “close the chapter” on the character.

Article continues after ad

Details regarding the specifics of the Secret Wars movie are slim – there’s not even a director yet! – but it’s believed it’ll mix elements of the original 1984 comic book event with the 2015 version, and the Beyonder may be a variant of Kang, played by Jonathan Majors.

Robert Downey Jr., who famously played Iron Man in the MCU, is also rumored to return in Secret Wars.

You can find out more about Avengers: Secret Wars here, and check out our other superhero movie and TV hubs below:

Deadpool 3 | Fantastic Four | Avengers: The Kang Dynasty | Marvel Zombies | The Marvels | Agatha: Coven of Chaos | Venom 3 | Daredevil: Born Again | Blade MCU | Captain America 4 | Avatar 2 | Across the Spider-Verse | Man of Steel 2