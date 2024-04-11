Most iconic 20th-century horror film set to terrify again with Blumhouse reboot

The Blair Witch Project is set to return, with Lionsgate confirming their partnership with Blumhouse in a move that will see the classic horror “reimagined” once more.

The Blair Witch Project is set to return, with Lionsgate confirming they will be teaming up with prolific horror studio Blumhouse for a brand new “reimagining” of the 1999 cult classic film.

This announcement marks part of the deal Blumhouse and Lionsgate made in which the former will be “reimagining horror classics from the Lionsgate library,” as part of a multi-picture agreement.

In a new statement, CEO Jason Blum said he was “grateful” for the opportunity to reimagine one of the biggest horror films ever.

Article continues after ad

“I’m very grateful to (Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chair) Adam (Fogelman) and the team at Lionsgate for letting us play in their sandbox. I’m a huge admirer of The Blair Witch Project, which brought the idea of found footage horror to mainstream audiences and became a true cultural phenomenon,” Blum began.

Article continues after ad

“I don’t think there would have been a Paranormal Activity had there not first been a Blair Witch, so this feels like a truly special opportunity and I’m excited to see where it leads.”

Many horror fans will recognize The Blair Witch Project for being a leading film in the “found footage” horror style. A filming technique that makes the whole movie appear as though it is coming straight from the characters themselves, adding an extra layer of horror to the experience.

Article continues after ad

While the franchise has spawned multiple spin-offs, including the 2016 Blair Witch film, reviews and fan receptions for these spin-offs have been less positive than the love fans have for the original film.

At the time of writing, no release date or window has been revealed for the upcoming Blair Witch film. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all the latest news as it is revealed over the coming months.