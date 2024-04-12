5 horror films the new Scary Movie could spoof

A new Scary Movie is in development for release in 2025, so here’s five horror films that the reboot could spoof.

The Scary Movie franchise ran from 2000-2013, in which time five films were released that spoofed everything from Scream and I Know What You Did Last Summer, to The Blair Witch Project and Signs.

Now the franchise is being rebooted by Fast & Furious producer Neal H. Moritz, with a new Scary Movie set to shoot later this year for a 2025 release. Meaning there’s a decade of horror to be plundered for parody.

The recent Scream movies will doubtless play some part, as they are the backbone of the series. But the following are five more genre flicks we’d like to see spoofed in the new Scary Movie. Just beware of the odd SPOILER ahead…

The Babadook (2014)

Umbrella Entertainment

The Babadook was released just a year after the final Scary Movie hit screens, and the Australian horror movie became both a critical and commercial smash.

The subject matter isn’t particularly funny, being about a book called Mister Babadook triggering paranoia and depression in a single mother, with devastating consequences.

But let’s be honest, when Mister Babadook isn’t being scary, he’s adorable/hilarious, the character taking on a life of its own in the real world, and even becoming a gay icon. So if there’s a new Scary Movie, expect to see Babadook popping up when you least expect him.

The Witch (2015)

A24

The Puritan parents are scary in The Witch. Their creepy kids are terrifying, especially those bloody twins. And the actual Witch is freaky AF. So any one of these weirdos is ripe for pastiche. But the character we most want in the reboot is Black Phillip.

Phil is a billy goat who seems innocent enough at the start of proceedings, with the animal largely doing boring goat things. But then he starts randomly bucking, before speaking and asking loaded questions like, “Wouldst thou like to live deliciously?”

Then finally, Black Phillip reveals himself to be the movie’s ultimate antagonist, and actual Satan. Meaning a Phil cameo should be a no-brainer for the new Scary Movie.

Get Out (2017)

Universal Pictures

Get Out is one of the most successful horror movies ever made, while being the first to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. It’s also a film that’s filled with memorable lines and unforgettable scenes.

From the groundskeeper running in circles and the housekeeper having that amazing internal battle, to Dad claiming he would’ve voted for Obama twice and Mom doing her trick with the cup and spoon, there’s so much material to be mined. Plus, stoic hero Chris and bonkers villain Rose are perfect for one of these films.

The new Scary Movie is also unlikely to stop there, as writer-director Jordan Peele is the biggest name in horror right now, so expect parodies of Us and Nope to play some part in the film.

Smile (2022)

Paramount Pictures

The Ring movies started a sub-genre in the 1990s, being about a haunted video tape killing those who don’t pass it on. It Follows did something similar in 2014, though this time it was a sexually transmitted curse. But the version of this story Scary Movie is most likely to go after is Smile.

The plot concerns a psychiatrist who witnesses a traumatic incident, then becomes convinced she’s being terrorised by a supernatural entity. But that isn’t the reason to send-up this one. Rather, it’s the way in which said threat reveals itself — via a very wide smile.

That doesn’t sound scary, but on the poster, in the trailers, via an ingenious promotional campaign, and ultimately during the film, it’s absolutely terrifying, and helped the movie to gross more than $200 million worldwide, from an estimated budget of just $17 million. So expect that smile to be all over the new Scary Movie.

M3GAN (2022)

Universal Pictures

M3GAN is the most obvious choice on our list, but the Scary Movie flicks were never known for their subtlety. And let’s be honest, audiences will be pretty disappointed if the character doesn’t appear.

A life-like doll that takes protecting her owner way too seriously, M3GAN is fun for most of its run-time, playing like a high-tech Child’s Play. But then she does the dance that launched a thousand memes, and M3GAN is suddenly a camp, cult classic.

So expect to see a little lady doll doing that dance in the Scary Movie reboot — perhaps at an abandoned pizzeria where she can battle evil animatronics from another recent horror hit.

For more scary movies, check out our list of the 40 best horror movies of all-time.