You can now stream The Hunger Games movies for free

The Hunger Games franchise is now available to stream for free on a certain popular website, but where can you access them?

In the early 2010s, the young adult dystopian genre permeated the book and movie worlds. One of the biggest and best successes to come from this time was The Hunger Games, a film series based on the books by Suzanne Collins.

The popular franchise – which catapulted lead actor Jennifer Lawrence to stardom – followed this synopsis: “In what was once North America, the Capitol of Panem maintains its hold on its 12 districts by forcing them each to select a boy and a girl, called Tributes, to compete in a nationally televised event called the Hunger Games. Every citizen must watch as the youths fight to the death until only one remains. District 12 Tribute Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) has little to rely on, other than her hunting skills and sharp instincts, in an arena where she must weigh survival against love.”

The movies have darted across streaming services in the decade they’ve been out, but now there’s a certain website where you can legally watch them for free, without a subscription.

You can now watch The Hunger Games for free on YouTube

Yes that’s right, for a momentary time slot you can watch The Hunger Games franchise on YouTube. There is now a playlist which features all four movies; The Hunger Games, Catching Fire, and Mockingjay Parts 1 & 2 – the third book was split into two films.

The only movie not featured in the playlist is prequel story The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as that is yet to drop in cinemas.

You can check out all of the available movies on the playlist here. You can also click here if you want to know the order you’re supposed to watch the franchise in, as well as which other sites you can stream the movies on.

