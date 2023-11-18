The Hunger Games prequel movie, Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, has opened to much fan excitement – but how does that relate to its box office?

The Hunger Games movies are considered by many to be the best of their genre. Set in a world in which children are forced to kill or be killed in an arena created by an oppressive Capitol society, the original series proved to be a commercial and critical success.

So when author Suzanne Collins released prequel novel The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, which focused on President Snow’s time as a mentor in the 10th Annual Hunger Games, it seemed clear that it had a hard act to follow.

So how well has it fared in terms of monetary success? Let’s look into how much the movie has made for the box office.

Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes box office – How much has it made?

So far, the movie has made over 19.1 million at the box office. This means it’s the front runner of its opening weekend, but it is also potentially lagging behind expectations. This could be due to the cast not being able to promote the flick until two weeks before, in line with the SAG-AFRTA strikes.

Lionsgate is hopeful that the movie will reach $50 million by the end of the weekend, but its results could potentially be between $46 million to $47 million.

The first four Hunger Games movies, starring Jennifer Lawrence, all opened above $100 million domestically, overall ranking $2.9 billion at the global box office.

The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes has opened alongside Thanksgiving and Trolls Band Together this weekend, with the former gaining $3.8 million, and the latter earning $9.4 million.

The synopsis of The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is as such: “Years before he becomes the tyrannical president of Panem, 18-year-old Coriolanus Snow remains the last hope for his fading lineage. With the 10th annual Hunger Games fast approaching, the young Snow becomes alarmed when he’s assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird from District 12. Uniting their instincts for showmanship and political savvy, they race against time to ultimately reveal who’s a songbird and who’s a snake.”

The movie currently sits at a 61% Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes, but a 91% Audience Score.

