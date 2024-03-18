The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 recap — to stay or to go

The last episode of The Walking Dead spinoff left fans wondering about the fate of Rick and Michonne — here’s our full The Ones Who Live Episode 4 recap.

Despite finally being back together, Rick and Michonne are still under the watchful eyes of the CRM. Frustrated by Rick’s refusal to escape with her, the last episode ended on a cliffhanger, with both of them falling from a helicopter amid a raging storm.

Throughout The Walking Dead, Rick and Michonne prove to be a formidable force. This is part of the reason that gets them into the trouble they now find themselves in. The Ones Who Live, the latest of TWD spinoffs, has them battling against each other as they find themselves on opposing sides of reason.

For a reminder of everything that went down in the latest episode, ‘What We’, here’s our full The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Episode 4 recap. (Warning: major spoilers ahead!)

Taking shelter

The Ones Who Live Episode 4 resumes where Episode 3 left off: with Michonne throwing her and Rick out of a moving helicopter, obscured by the pummeling rain and thunder that rages around them. Thankfully, they land in a body of water, which no doubt saves their lives.

On land, they find a strange apartment. Empty, clean, and automated with self-moderating heating and lighting, they take shelter. Michonne settles in quickly, while Rick is unsettled. He’s furious at her for the stunt she just pulled, still terrified that they’ll never escape the CRM.

He eyes Michonne’s tracker, which will call the CRM to them if they’re “lost.” Clearly, Rick sees this as an out, to undo their escape. Michonne rambles around while he watches her. Evidently, she’s still pissed off about the previous canoe stunt, wherein Rick tried to get her to escape without him.

While talking, she accidentally reveals the existence of RJ, their son. Rick doesn’t respond very well. He suggests that they should, in fact, summon the CRM to come and get them. Michonne is infuriated and the two yell at each other — Michonne accusing Rick of changing, and Rick accusing her of betraying their secret.

AMC Rick battles with himself at the CRM base

Rick tries to reason with her, explaining the threat that looms over them with Jadis. If Michonne goes, she might stand a chance. But as far as Rick is concerned, they’ll never be able to escape together.

A new day

The storm finally clears and morning comes. Now they can finally see the outside, and the sight they’re met with is shocking; their helicopter, crashed into the apartment in the building next to them. Clearly, it didn’t make it through the storm. Finally, Rick and Michonne have an out, since nobody will believe they survived the crash.

Rick’s fear and false alliance with the CRM become very clear now. Even with this golden ticket for escape, he’s unwilling to go home. His reluctance is something Michonne can’t fathom. He’s not a prisoner like she thought and is instead thinking that the only way he can truly protect his family is by staying behind and trying to change the CRM for good.

After a tiring back-and-forth, Michonne leaves, angered and heartbroken. At first, Rick stays. But after a moment, he runs out, missing the sight of an oncoming helicopter approaching the building. Blocked by walkers, Rick finds Michonne downstairs, saving her from the explosion that occurs when the CRM helicopter fires a missile into the building.

A quick escape

Rick and Michonne run through the crumbling building. When they take refuge in a gym downstairs, they continue to argue. Eventually, they must make their way out, battling the walkers that stand between them and the exit. But they become trapped as the building continues to collapse, pinned underneath a chandelier.

The walkers continue to come at them, Rick struggling to get Michonne out from her trapped position. Finally, they escape. Running into another apartment building, they find a place to hide. Finally, they can rest, and they take a break from their bickering to make love.

However, the building continues to suffer the CRM attack. At long last, Michonne manages to convince Rick to leave. Rick breaks down, and in an emotional moment, tells Michonne that he used to dream of Carl when he was first caught by the CRM. In a flashback, we see Rick and a young Carl holding hands.

The next day, both Rick and Michonne are ready to leave. They pack their bags and prepare, storming through the building and taking out walkers as they go. Finally, they make their way out, the apartment building completely collapsing to the ground as they find a car and drive away together.

What’s next?

At long last, Rick and Michonne are on the same team. They’re officially on the run, hoping to make it home before the CRM can do anything to harm their family. However, even with the helicopter crash, it’s unlikely that Jadis will let them get away. Except a cat and mouse chase for the ages as both sides try to undo each other.

