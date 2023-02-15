How to watch The Upshaws Part 3 – what time is it streaming on Netflix?

The Upshaws Part 3, marking new episodes of the hit Netflix sitcom, is about to drop – here’s everything you need to know about how to watch it and what time it’ll be available to stream.

The Upshaws, created by Regina Y. Hicks and Wanda Sykes, first landed on Netflix in May 2021.

Amid above-average viewership and solid reviews, the streaming platform gave the go-ahead for a two-part second season, with Netflix hoping to lead the charge on a new sitcom wave. Again, it was a success, so a third season is on the way.

However, we need to finish Season 2 first. So, ahead of Part 3 hitting Netflix, here’s what you need to know about how to watch it, what time it’ll drop, and how many episodes there are.

When and where to watch The Upshaws Part 3

The Upshaws Part 3 will be available to stream on Netflix on February 16.

All eight episodes will launch on the streaming platform on the day of release, so don’t worry about having to remember to tune in weekly. These follow the eight episodes in the first part of Season 2.

In terms of what time The Upshaws Part 3 will be available to watch on Netflix, it depends on your location – so, here’s a rundown of times for each timezone so you know when you can dive in:

12am PDT

3am EDT

5am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

1:30pm India Standard Time

7pm Australia

9pm New Zealand

If you’re unfamiliar with the show, here’s the official synopsis: “Bennie Upshaw (Mike Epps), the head of a Black working class family in Indianapolis, is a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family — wife Regina (Kim Fields), their two young daughters (Khali Spraggins, Journey Christine) and firstborn son (Jermelle Simon), the teenage son (Diamond Lyons) he fathered with another woman (Gabrielle Dennis) — and tolerate his sardonic sister-in-law (Wanda Sykes), all without a blueprint for success.

“But the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together. In this upcoming part, the Upshaws continue to ride life’s ups and downs, including new jobs, bigger dreams, health struggles and some major life surprises but still hanging on with the love that comes with family.”

The Upshaws Part 3 will be available to stream on February 16. Season 1 and the first part of Season 2 can be streamed now.