How to watch Oracle — is the horror movie streaming?

Here’s how to watch the 2023 horror movie Oracle, including whether it’s available on streaming services.

Oracle stars Ryan Destiny and Heather Graham as two women who find themselves at the mercy of an evil home that wreaks havoc over the course of one troubling night.

The horror movie follows Shay, an African-American History student who takes a job from a woman who lives on an old plantation. When she stays the night, she finds the house has an malevolent energy that connects to strange nightmares she’s been having.

If you’re looking for a new movie to add to your horror watchlist, here’s how to watch the haunted house nightmare, and where you can find it on streaming.

How to watch Oracle

Oracle is currently available to stream on Max.

Oracle isn’t available to rent or buy on the usual platforms (Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+), so you’ll need to head over to Max to check this one out.

The movie released without much fanfare back in October 2023, and disappeared under the radar, with no Rotten Tomatoes score. However, fan reviews seem to vary.

One viewer on Reddit wrote: “It’s beyond bad. I couldn’t get past 10 minutes.” While another said: “Unless you’re a complete movie snob, it’s not that bad considering it’s on a streamer and it’s a budget conscious movie.”

“Started off with a good premise but failed to deliver, interesting plot though,” said another.

