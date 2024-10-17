How to watch One Direction: This is Us movie on streaming

In 2013, audiences piled into cinemas to see One Direction: This is Us, a documentary concert movie that gave fans a chance to “experience their lives on the road” – and this is where it’s available on streaming.

Three years before its release, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, and Louis Tomlinson were normal guys from England. The X Factor changed everything, with Simon Cowell uniting them to form one of the most iconic boybands of the 21st century.

They shot to superstardom almost immediately, with their first two albums topping the Billboard chart and their Up All Night tour selling out venues across the world.

In the wake of Payne’s death, fans may want to revisit One Direction: This is Us, a documentary following the band as 1D mania was at its peak.

One Direction: This is Us is free to stream

You can watch One Direction: This is Us for free via Plex now. If you’re outside the US, you can use a VPN to change your location and stream it without needing to pay anything.

If you don’t have a VPN, you have two other options: you can buy or rent it digitally via Amazon Prime and other on-demand streaming services, or you can purchase it on DVD or Blu-ray.

As the trailer shows, the film isn’t just a showcase of the band’s concerts: it’s an “intimate” look behind the stage into the lives of its members, chronicling their path to fame.

It’s billed as a “captivating and intimate all-access look at life on the road for the global music phenomenon.”

“Weaved with stunning live concert footage, this inspiring feature film tells the remarkable story of Niall, Zayn, Liam, Harry, and Louis’ meteoric rise to fame, from their humble hometown beginnings and competing on the X-Factor, to conquering the world and performing at London’s famed O2 Arena.”

One Direction fans pay tribute to Liam Payne

Payne, 31, died on Wednesday, October 16, after falling from a hotel balcony in Argentina. In a statement, the star’s family said: “Liam will forever live in our hearts and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.

“We are supporting each other the best we can as a family and ask for privacy and space at this awful time.”

In an X/Twitter post, The X Factor’s account wrote: “We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne. He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.

“Our thoughts are with his friends, family, and all who loved him.”

While social media has been flooded with tributes, fans in Buenos Aires gathered outside Payne’s hotel alongside international press, singing songs like ‘Infinity’ and leaving flowers.

Styles, Horan, Tomlinson, and Malik have yet to release a statement following Payne’s death.