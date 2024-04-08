How to watch Nicolas Cage’s Arcadian?

The National Treaure actor Nicolas Cage takes on action horror in Arcadian as a devoted father in the end of the world – here’s how to watch the new movie?

Post-apocalpytic scenarios are on the rage, with Arcadian added to the list. There’s something nerve-wrecking and terrifying about the human race at the end of extinctions. Better yet, that the world now has ravenou smosnters seekling blood and flesh.

Arcadian stars Cage as Paul, a father to 15-year-old twin boys who live in a secluded and fortifies farmhouse. The catch? Every night they must hunker down as the world has descended into absolute danger after Earth has been ravaged by unfathomable creatures.

Everything changes one night when Paul is nearly killed rescuing one of his sons. The two boys must now take everything they have learned to stay alive. Here’s how to watch Arcadian.

How to watch Arcadian?

Arcadian will release in theaters on April 12, 2024.

If intirgued by the storyline, its best to check your local theaters and secure tickets to see Arcadian. The movie first released on March 11, 2024 at SXSW, with RLJE Films gaining rights to premiere in North America.

Cage co-stars with actors Jaeden Martell and Maxwell Jenkins as his on-screen sons Joseph and Thomas. Fans will remember Martell for his roles in The Book of Henry, The Lodge, Mr. Harrigan’s Phoneand, and playing Bill Denbrough in the IT movies. He worked with Chris Evans in both Knives Out and the Apple TV+ series Defending Jacob.

Jenkins plkayed the role of Oliver in the 2013 series Betrayal and Young Will in Sense8. For Lost in Space, he played the main role as Will Robinson, Young Reacher in Reacher, and Jordan in Dear Edward. Before Arcadian, Jenkins played the real-life role of Joseph Bell in Joe Bell.

Rotten Tomatoes has given Arcadian a 92% rating, with critics saying, “Led by a trio of strong performances, Arcadian blends family drama and post-apocalyptic horror to visceral, emotionally stirring effect.”

With Arcadian set to hit theaters, there are plenty more movies to watch this month.