Netflix drops massive Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 update, and it’s good news

The Belmonts are finally returning to our screens, as Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2’s release window has been confirmed.

In 2023, we were introduced to Richter Belmonte, a vampire hunter during the French Revolution who’s working to prevent a particularly nasty entity. Descended from Trevor, Richter and his allies stand against Erzebet, a vampiric messiah boasting incredible strength.

Netflix has just confirmed that Season 2 of the anime show is coming January 2025. Not a moment too soon, as updates have been light since we heard about the renewal.

Article continues after ad

Castlevania: Nocturne followed the lineage of the games by jumping from Trevor Belmont to another in his bloodline who’s also tackling bloodsuckers. Richter’s situation is considerably different, taking place in France in 1792, rather than in Romania.

Ultimately, though, the war rages ever onward, and Richter has to try to stop a new super-vampire from acquiring full power. He’s eventually joined by Alucard, Trevor’s ally who decides to join this crusade as well, providing a more explicit connection between the two TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After running for four seasons, Castlevania was finished in 2021, paving the way for Nocturne to take over, replicating the structure of the games where different eras have different heroes and so on. Clive Bradley is the writer and showrunner, while Sam and Adam Deats directed all the episodes of Season 1.

We don’t yet know the full creative team for the second season, but it’s probably safe to assume everyone is returning too alongside Bradley. January 2025 is a good time to put these episodes out, as the end of this year has become stacked with upcoming anime.

Article continues after ad

We have Dandadan, Dragon Ball Daima, Bleach Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3, and more. Great as it is to have selection, it’s good for there to be breathing room as well. Now, the only rival Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 has is Solo Leveling Season 2. A fine start to the year!