The Surfer review: Nicolas Cage rage elevates tense pyshcological thriller

Nicolas Cage is doing Nicolas Cage things in The Surfer, a psychological thriller that pits an American businessman against a gang of angry Australian surfers in a tense turf war.

“Cage Rage” has played an important role in Nic Cage’s career over the last decade. Previously he got annoyed, in movies like Vampire’s Kiss and Wild at Heart. But more recently, he’s taken onscreen anger to the next level.

Mandy seemed to be the tipping point, where he delivered world-class fury while brandishing a big sword. Followed by Pig, where the pork-inspired wrath was coupled with a career-best performance. While earlier this year, his Longlegs screamed and howled as only a Nic Cage serial killer can.

The Surfer continues this run, with Cage kicking off proceedings an unassuming suit, and ending the movie someone quite different, in a story that sees him scroll through every emotion imaginable, including a healthy slice of rage.

What is The Surfer about?

Gramercy Pictures

Cage plays ‘The Surfer’ in The Surfer, who starts out gazing upon the beachfront property he’s trying to buy, in the beautiful coastal town of Lunar Bay.

The house belonged to his grandfather, and Surfer’s been working his entire life to get back to this magical place. So to celebrate, he endeavours to catch some waves with his son. Which is where the trouble begins.

As this particular beach is for “Locals only.” Not due to any actual law, but because the ‘Bay Boys’ have decreed it. Led by Scully (Julian McMahon) they see themselves as protectors of this particular patch. Though another character views it differently, calling them “yuppies cosplaying at being gangsters.”

Either way, there’s no place for them here, so he departs, tail between his legs. But while the boy heads home, Surfer stays in the car park overlooking his antagonists, rooted to the spot by the injustice of the situation.

What follows is a story of escalation, which begins when the gang steal his board, and something snaps inside Surfer. It gets physical, through a fight with the Bay Boys. Then morphs into something more disturbing when the battle of wills turns psychological, with the gang bullying Surfer into submission.

But with the sun beating down, Surfer is also wrestling with his own demons – ghosts from the past that when faced, give him the strength to fight back. Which sets the stage for a dramatic showdown on the shore, that unfolds in decidedly unpredictable fashion.

Pushing Nicolas Cage to the edge

It’s a dark tale, that plays like a cross between Straw Dogs and Falling Down, before turning more twisted when you understand Scully’s true intentions. But The Surfer is also an enjoyable watch, largely due to the joy derived from watching Nicolas Cage break down physically, mentally, and emotionally.

The physical happens through violence. But also via the loss of possessions, with clothes and shoes disappearing, as well as his phone, and even his car. The mental comes in the form of gaslighting, causing Surfer to question his own sanity. While through this treatment, he loses his sense of self, which breaks Surfer down emotionally.

Gramercy Pictures

Few actors would be prepared to lay themselves this bare onscreen, but Nic Cage thrives on it, going places that other actors fear to tread. It’s truly dazzling watching his Surfer unravel before our eyes.

Julian McMahon is also impressive as bully-boy Scully, channeling Andrew Tate as he spouts cod philosophy – that’s infused with toxic masculinity – to control the men in his thrall.

So it’s exhilarating watching the two men finally face off with each other, and just as impressive that McMahon manages to match Cage, blow-for-blow, making it hard to predict who will ultimately come out on top.

Is the Surfer good?

The Surfer is a film that’s anchored by two fine performances. But it’s also a movie of mood and atmosphere. Thomas Martin’s water-tight script ups the ante in expert fashion, while increasing anxiety levels – both for protagonist, and audience – so the movie builds to an almighty crescendo.

He’s aided and abetted by director Lorcan Finnegan, who uses all the tools at his disposal to prolong that feeling of unease. Flashes from Surfer’s past set us off balance, while nature and wildlife closing in make it feel like the threat is coming from all angles.

François Tétaz’s dreamlike score also adds to the sense of magical realism, encouraging the audience to question this reality, just as Surfer is questioning his own sanity. All of which elevates the material, and makes The Surfer much more than the sum of its parts.

The Surfer score: 4/5

If you like ‘Cage Rage,’ you’ll love The Surfer, a movie that pushes Nic to the edge, before watching him dive into the abyss. Which is as entertaining as that sounds.