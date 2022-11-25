Knives Out 3: Everything we know about Rian Johnson’s next murder mystery

Eleni is a Melbourne-based journalist. She covers gaming and TV and Movies for Dexerto and is a regular on gaming radio show Player One SYN. A big Nintendo fan (with a Triforce tattoo to prove it), she is also passionate about covering Queer and female representation. Contact Eleni at eleni.thomas@dexerto.com

Knives Out 3 has been confirmed and while very little has been revealed about Rian Johnson’s next murder mystery, here’s everything we know so far.

Knives Out – first released back in 2019 – was a surprise hit, with director and creator Rian Johnson having now just released a sequel Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. The whodunit narrative of the films, mixed with great performances from A-list ensemble casts have won over viewers both times.

And of course, Daniel Craig’s performance as the charming Benoit Blanc ties both films together in spectacular fashion. With the sequel now out and in theatres, the potential for a third has already been discussed and is on the cards. Without further ado, here’s everything we know about Knives Out 3.

Knives Out 3: Release window predictions

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has just been released in theatres and is set to land on Netflix in December. Given this, it is likely that the third film won’t be coming out for at least another couple of years. However, it does sound like Rian Johnson is planning on getting the third instalment made sooner rather than later.

In a recent interview with Deadline, Johnson spoke about the Netflix deal with the franchise and how that has given him freedom to continue building the Knives Out universe more and more while still working on other projects.

“It’s interesting. We structured the [Netflix deal] so that if I wanted to do something else next, I could,” began Johnson. “And I think everybody assumed I’d have a couple other random ideas — unrelated projects — that I’ve been kicking around. But, honestly, over the past couple of months, the most exciting creative thing to me right now is that third movie. And so, I think I’m going to hop right into it. Not because of a contractual obligation, but, genuinely, that’s the shiny object I find my nose pointed toward right now. [It’s] the idea of figuring out how it can be completely different from this one as well as the first one.”

Given his desire to get started on the third film, there’s a good chance audiences won’t have to wait too long to see Benoit Blanc back on screen.

Knives Out 3 cast details: Who will be back for the movie?

Netflix Daniel Craig shines as Benoit Blanc.

Part of the charm of the first two Knives Out films is the amazing cast that each had. While viewers can expect Daniel Craig to return as Blanc, odds are the third film will have a whole new cast of suspects caught in the middle of a new mystery.

However, one actor that could return and have a bigger role in the next Knives Out is Hugh Grant. Grant appears in Glass Onion for a brief moment as Blanc’s partner. And with Johnson confirming that Blanc is gay, Knives Out 3 could see Grant return to reprise his role in an expanded role and explore Blanc’s sexuality in more depth.

Be sure to check back in with this post as we update it with all the latest news and rumors about Knives Out 3.