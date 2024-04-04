Monkey Man is a new action movie about a brutal and bloody revenge mission in Mumbai. Here’s where and how to watch what’s soon to be a genre classic, plus details of if it’s streaming.

Dev Patel shifts careers with Monkey Man, the Slumdog Millionaire star co-writing the movie, and using it to make his directorial debut.

He also plays the title character, who embarks on a roaring rampage of revenge for what happened to his family when he was a child.

The movie hits screens tomorrow, and here’s what we wrote in the 4-star Dexerto review: “Monkey Man is a sensational debut from writer-director Dev Patel, who hasn’t compromised when centring a modern-day genre film around ancient myth and legend. He also puts the ‘act’ into action, kicking all kinds of ass while bringing a sense of pathos and tragedy to the Kid, making his Monkey Man a very new breed of hero.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How to watch Monkey Man — is it streaming?

Monkey Man releases exclusive in cinemas tomorrow – April 5, 2024 – meaning there’s no streaming date yet set for the movie.

Which is ironic, as the action flick was originally a Netflix movie, with the streamer buying worldwide rights for $30 million back in 2021.

Then Jordan Peele saw Monkey Man and felt it deserved a theatrical release, so Universal acquired the rights, taking it to cinemas via Peele’s Monkeypaw label, where it’s likely to have an exclusive window for at least a month. And possibly three months if the movie makes money.

It’s not clear if Netflix has retained streaming rights or whether the movie will drop on Universal’s own Peacock channel. But rest assured, we’ll update this article as-and-when we have news.

Article continues after ad

For more movies releasing this month, head here, while for TV shows new to streaming, click here.