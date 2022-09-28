How to watch Hocus Pocus 2: Release date & time

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

What time is Hocus Pocus 2 coming out? Here’s how you can watch Hocus Pocus 2, along with its exact release date and time.

Soon, the Sanderson Sisters will return to our screens in Hocus Pocus 2, the long-awaited sequel to Disney’s 1993 Halloween cult classic, with Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy all reprising their beloved roles.

After the 17th-century sisters are resurrected, it’s down to “three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve,” the synopsis reads.

Ahead of the movie’s release, here’s the release date and time, and how you can watch Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on Disney+ on Friday, September 30, 2022. It is exclusive to Disney+, so don’t expect to see the film appear on your local cinema’s showtimes.

As for the exact time it will be be released on Disney+, it depends on your location. Here’s when Hocus Pocus 2 will be available to watch, according to your timezone:

12am PDT

3am EDT

4am Brazil

8am UK

9am Central European Summer Time

11:30am India Standard Time

4pm Japan Standard Time

5pm Australia

7pm New Zealand

The original Hocus Pocus is also available to stream on Disney+, if you want a refresher before watching the new film.

Is Hocus Pocus 2 free on Disney Plus?

Hocus Pocus 2 will be free to stream on Disney+ to those with a subscription. It won’t be a Premier Access release on the platform, like Mulan or Black Widow.

The full synopsis for the movie reads: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Hocus Pocus hits Disney+ on September 30. For more on the film, click here.