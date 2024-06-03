Don’t expect Inside Out 2 on Disney Plus straight away

Inside Out 2 is set to be the biggest Disney hit of the year, but there’s bad news for fans who’d rather watch it at home.

Disney fans are set to be introduced to a whole new range of emotions as Riley enters her teenage rebellion in Inside Out 2.

After a rocky few years of the animation juggernaut trying to weather the pandemic, the Pixar sequel has been tipped to be one of the best movies of 2024 — but it won’t be available on Disney Plus until at least September.

Speaking to Bloomberg, Pixar president Jim Morris confirmed that Inside Out 2 will have a 100-day theatrical window, meaning that the very earliest fans can hope to see the emotions on the streaming service is the beginning of fall.

This is more than the length of the studio’s last cinema release Elemental, which totaled 89 days, and double the flailing Lightyear, which clocked in at 47 days.

Following the re-release of the studio’s three pandemic films — Soul, Luca, and Turning Red — Inside Out 2 possibly marks a turning point in how future Disney movies will be released.

“I hope that we will not release another feature film on Disney+,” Morris explained. “If we do more stuff for Disney+, it should be a series, and then that makes a clean demarcation between what we do for theaters and what we do for streaming.”

Oddly enough, an Inside Out spinoff series has also just been confirmed for a Disney Plus release in 2025, with fellow animated show Win or Lose debuting around the same time.

While it might not be as convenient to watch it at home, Disney fans are hopeful that it marks the studio’s triumphant return to theaters.

“This should be the standard. Studios need to stop picking their own pockets,” one fan posted on Reddit, with a second agreeing, “This one is making $750 million plus. Book it. Easiest way for parents to get out of the house with their kids all year.”

Inside Out 2 hits cinemas on June 14, 2024. You can also find other new movies coming to cinemas next month, as well as new movies on streaming.