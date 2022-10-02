Is there going to be a Hocus Pocus 3?

Lucy-Jo is a Manchester-based Movies and TV writer at Dexerto. She loves covering films, TV shows, and anime, especially if it's something by Mike Flanagan, or anything drenched in camp. And since she has a Master's Degree in Film and Literature, and has written for Screen Rant and Girls on Tops, she can claim to know what she's talking about. You can contact her at [email protected]

Is Hocus Pocus 3 happening? With Hocus Pocus 2 coming out after decades of waiting, fans may be wondering if a third film will also be on the horizon.

We’re back, witches! After almost three decades, the Sanderson Sisters have returned to enact their revenge on Salem, with a new group of teenagers struggling to stay alive and stop them.

The first Hocus Pocus has obviously become a nostalgic cult classic, and the Disney+ sequel is enjoyable despite it’s flaws, so is there a threequel on the way?

Well, everything seems up in the air right now, but there’s plenty of witchy hints in the air…

Is Hocus Pocus 3 happening?

At the time of writing, no, a third Hocus Pocus film hasn’t been confirmed. However, that doesn’t mean that it won’t happen, as there’s lots of signs pointing to it.

We are in the age of sequels and reboots, with two other major franchises, Top Gun and Avatar having their second films be massive successes – okay, Avatar 2 isn’t out yet, but come on, it’ll be a success – and with third films even being prepped, it would be far from surprising to get a third Hocus Pocus.

Plus, while we won’t spoil the sequel’s post-credits scene here, it definitely leaves a door open for more adventures with the Sanderson Sisters. Hocus Pocus 2 director Anne Fletcher told SFX magazine that with the scene, she “definitely kept it wide open for any sequel.”

Producer Lynn Harris also added that “there’s always potential. It’s a movie about magic and witches. Those things are timeless, aren’t they? A multiverse of witches!”

Disney+

Though this will likely depend on the success of the sequel, which has only just come out this weekend. It will also depend on the cast; while the teenage characters or side characters can come and go, the film hinges on the appearance of the three Sanderson Sisters, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the franchise’s stars disucssed the idea of a Hocus Pocus 3, with varying degrees of enthusiasm.

Midler, who plays head witch Winnie, stated how she wanted more sequels in her filmography: “After 30 years with no sequel to Hocus Pocus, I’ve always been envious of people who get to do their favorite character more than once.

“I’d love to have a franchise – especially a character I love playing. If there was a third one, of course I’d sign on, but I don’t know how.”

Parker, who plays Sarah, added that an animated concept had been discussed: “Kathy had a good idea that the third one should be animated,” she explained.

“That would be cool and a smart idea. It’s fun, funny, and could be interesting and innovative, like old-fashioned or new [animation]. Of course, I’d be happy to have a conversation, it just depends on what Kathy and Bette want!”

Najimy, wasn’t quite as on board as the other two. “I feel like we’re done,” she stated.

“We’ve pulled every story you could pull out of this. I guess, never say never, but I feel grateful that we got to do it again. I don’t know that there are plans for a third one, but I know fans are dedicated to this film.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is currently available to stream on Disney+. Check out our review here.