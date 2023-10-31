Hocus Pocus 3 writer weighs in on who Mother Witch is

Every Hallow’s Eve, the Sanderson Sisters rise from the dark to take the souls of young children. Hocus Pocus is a staple, with the sequel giving fans more backstory on the sisters and Mother Witch (Hannah Waddingham) – the woman who gave them their powers.

The original 1993 movie by Kenny Ortega has become a spooky season cult classic. A teen virgin who recently moved to Salem, Massachusetts finds himself lighting the Black Flame candle. He awakens the Sanderson Sisters from beyond the grave. The movie itself never really explored Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker), Winifred (Bette Midler), and Mary’s (Kathy Najimy) origins.

Fans knew was the three sisters lured children to their home to suck their souls and become everlastingly youthful again. They were then killed by hanging by the local townspeople vowing to return. In Hocus Pocus 2, fans got a small tidbit of their original in the 1600s and the witch who bestowed upon them the Book.

Only known as Mother Witch, Hocus Pocus 3 writer Jen D’Angelo gives her two cents on how Mother Witch could tie into the original movie storyline.

Is Mother Witch the same mother from Hocus Pocus?

According to Jen D’Angelo the mother the Sanderson Sisters often refer to in the original Hocus Pocus could very well be the Mother Witch fans see in the sequel.

Throughout the first movie, the sisters often think back to their mother and their love for her scorpion pie. But fans never really know if their mother was also a witch or not. In Hocus Pocus 2, the young Sanderson sisters are the town outcasts.

Fans do know the three sisters are technically orphans when Winifred is angered by an arranged marriage set up by the Reverand. He saw it as his due diligence since their father’s death.

When angering the Reverand over the marriage rejection, he vows to take Winifred’s sisters. They flee to the forbidden woods. While there, they meet a witch who smells Winifred’s innate powers. Known as Mother Witch, she bestows upon them the Book.

The character isn’t seen for the rest of the movie. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, D’Angelo believes Mother Witch could be the mother referred to in Hocus Pocus.

“I believe that she’s that mother, that she is the scorpion pie mother, and that they had a much more significant relationship with her than we’ve yet to see,” said the writer. “But, maybe we will see.”

With the unique personalities that the Sanderson sisters have, it’s also possible that their mother was out of the ordinary. After all, they find an herbal gelatin with a drop of blood appetizing.

Hocus Pocus 3 is still in the writing stage with D’Angelo expressing her desire to further explore the three characters as adults and having only scratched the surface of Mother Witch’s character.

