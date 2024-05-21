Hocus Pocus prequel debunked: Fake Disney Plus series explained

A fake poster for Hocus Pocus: The Rise of the Sandersons, a supposed prequel series on Disney Plus, has fooled thousands of fans online.

It won’t be the first, and it certainly won’t be the last. Fake movies and TV shows have been a mainstay of the internet since the advent of social media; how many people believed Spider-Man 4 was in the works, or that Joseph Gordon Levitt would return as Nightwing in his own movie after The Dark Knight Rises?

However, one Facebook page has become a notorious source of made-up projects: YODA BBY ABY. You’ve probably seen their work before, whether it’s posters for 50 Dealing with 17, E.T. The Return to Earth, or Tom Holland’s A Clockwork Orange remake — none of which are happening.

So, with more than 35,000 people sharing the fake news about a Hocus Pocus prequel, here’s what they need to know.

Is a Hocus Pocus prequel series coming to Disney Plus?

No, a Hocus Pocus prequel series isn’t coming out on Disney Plus in 2024, nor is any such project in development.

We’ll give them this: it’s a well-thought-out premise. According to YODA BBY ABY, the actresses who played younger versions of the Sanderson sisters in Hocus Pocus 2 (Taylor Paige Henderson, Nina Kitchen, and Juju Journey Brener) are reprising their roles in their own series — this isn’t true.

YODA BBY ABY: Facebook

Alongside the poster, the page wrote: “Get ready for six spellbinding episodes with Hocus Pocus: The Rise of the Sandersons, premiering on Disney+ this October 2024!

“Join young Winifred (Taylor Paige Henderson), Mary (Nina Kitchen), and Sarah (Juju Journey Brener) as they navigate the eerie and enchanting world of 17th-century Salem, discovering their powers while facing trials, mischief, and danger. With a perfect mix of fun, thrills, and spookiness, this dramatic and funny new series will captivate viewers of all ages!”

Once again, to be absolutely clear, this isn’t happening.

Will there be a Hocus Pocus 3?

Hocus Pocus 3 is currently in the works at Disney, but updates have been few and far between since it was announced.

The first sequel hit Disney Plus in 2022. While receiving mixed reviews, it was a huge hit for the streaming service, landing “the biggest opening for a streaming movie ever recorded” in Nielsen history.

Shortly after its release, executive producer Adam Shankman floated the possibility of spinoffs, particularly after revelations surrounding Becca (Whitney Peak).

In June 2023, Walt Disney’s movie president Sean Bailey confirmed Hocus Pocus 3 was being developed, but didn’t provide any details of who or what would be involved. We know that Anne Fletcher is returning to direct alongside Jen D’Angelo on screenplay duties, but that’s it.

Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker have all expressed interest in the threequel, but their participation hasn’t been confirmed.

In the meantime, you can check out new movies to stream this month, as well as our roundup of the best movies of 2024 so far.