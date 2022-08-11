Hocus Pocus 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

Here’s everything we know about the return of the Sanderson Sisters with Hocus Pocus 2, from its release date to the trailer, cast, plot, and other details.

It’s been nearly 30 years since the Black Flame Candle was lit. Soon, the witches will return in Hocus Pocus 2, a long-awaited follow-up to Disney’s Halloween hit.

The sequel has seemingly been in development for the past eight years, with writer Mick Garris finally admitting in 2017 he was writing a script for Hocus Pocus 2.

In 2019, the project was officially announced, and the countdown was on. But when will it be released, is there a trailer, and are the original Sanderson Sisters reprising their roles?

Hocus Pocus 2 release date: When does Hocus Pocus 2 come out?

Hocus Pocus 2 will be released on September 30, 2022, on Disney+, right before the spooky season gets into full swing. As it’s a Disney+ exclusive, it won’t be available to watch in cinemas.

Filming kicked off back in October last year, before wrapping in January.

Hocus Pocus 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is a teaser trailer for Hocus Pocus 2. It dropped online on June 28 this year, and you can watch it below:

While not revealing much in terms of plot, the trailer takes viewers back to Salem, Massachusetts, where a group of teenagers somehow resurrect the Sanderson Sisters. “Lock up your children! Salem, we’re back,” they proclaim at the end of the teaser.

If you really want to squeeze in as much Hocus Pocus 2 content as possible, you can catch one second of footage in the teaser for the streaming platform’s 2022 slate here.

Hocus Pocus 2 cast: Who’s in it?

While fans were delighted when Hocus Pocus 2 was confirmed, the next question was obvious: are the original stars returning, or will the Sanderson Sisters be recast?

Yes, all three stars have returned: Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are back as Winifred, Sarah, and Mary Sanderson, respectively.

Doug Jones has also returned as Billy Butcherson, a fan-favorite character from the 1993 movie. The film will also star:

Whitney Peak as Becca

Lilia Buckingham as Cassie

Belissa Escobedo as Izzy

Sam Richardson

Tony Hale

Hannah Waddingham

Froy Gutierrez

Taylor Paige Henderson

Nina Kitchen

Waddingham, best known for starring in Ted Lasso, hasn’t shared any specific details about her role, although she told Variety: “I turned up for my fitting in Rhode Island and the second assistant director said, ‘All the ladies would like to meet you.’

“Honestly, my jaw dropped off. I went and sat with them in their costumes. Kathy Najimy, Bette Midler and the mighty SJP.”

Unfortunately, Thora Birch won’t be returning as Dani Dennison due to scheduling conflicts. “Everybody tried so hard. Everybody tried so hard to make that happen and it just didn’t, but everybody tried so hard,” she told Comic Book.

As for Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw, who played Max and Allison in the original film, we’re not saying they’ll be back… but we’re not not saying that either.

In an interview at ’90s Con, Katz said: “Yeah, [Hocus Pocus 2] should be interesting. You know, talking to a lot of fans today, people obviously really disappointed that we’re not involved. But, I could be lying. We’re all in it! No, maybe we’re not. Maybe we are!”

Hocus Pocus 2 plot: What is it about?

The official synopsis reads: “It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters who were executed for practicing witchcraft, and they are looking for revenge.

“Now it is up to three high-school students to figure out how to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before midnight on All Hallow’s Eve.”

Step Up’s Anne Fletcher is directing the film, with Workaholics scribe Jen D’Angelo penning the script.

Hocus Pocus 2 will arrive on Disney+ on September 30.