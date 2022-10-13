How She-Hulk finale sets up World War Hulk

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at [email protected]

The ending of She-Hulk Episode 9 is a huge tease for a World War Hulk movie – let us explain.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law took Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) on quite the journey. She started as a high-flying lawyer who lost her job after getting Hulk powers from her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo).

She became a lawyer for a superhuman division, while also dealing with the Abomination, Intelligencia, Daredevil, and problems in her love life in between.

The finale ties things up in a meta bow (you can read our review here), but it has one bombshell before the credits – and it’s the biggest tease for Ruffalo’s World War Hulk movie yet.

She-Hulk: What is World War Hulk?

World War Hulk was a comic book crossover storyline that ran for five issues in 2007.

It followed the aftermath of the Illuminati – made up of Black Bolt, Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Reed Richards – banishing the Hulk from Earth to Sakaar, where they accidentally kill his pregnant wife, Caiera the Oldstrong.

Marvel Comics

The Hulk returns to Earth, more powerful than he’s ever been and seeking revenge. He stops by the Moon to kill Black Bolt before arriving in New York, where he eventually turns Manhattan into a gladiatorial arena.

Over the course of the storyline, he fights The Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Ghost Rider, Hercules, and Doctor Strange.

How She-Hulk sets up World War Hulk

At the end of She-Hulk Episode 9, Bruce returns to attend a family lunch with Jen – but he’s not alone, soon introducing his son Skaar.

Skaar is the child he conceived with Caiera prior to her death. This occurred during the Planet Hulk storyline, chronicling the period when the Hulk was exiled from Earth and thriving as a raging gladiator on Sakaar, the planet seen in Thor: Ragnarok. This is also where he met Caiera.

Disney+ Skaar was introduced in She-Hulk Episode 9.

You can find out more about Skaar here, and Caiera here, but the point is this: Skaar’s past is unavoidably tied to the events of Planet Hulk and World War Hulk, so the MCU must be planning some sort of adaptation, even if it’s a reimagining of it.

During the finale, Jen also quips, “Save it for the movie” when K.E.V.I.N. insists on Bruce’s return to explain where he’s been all this time.

In a past interview with Entertainment Weekly, Ruffalo said: “The cool thing about this world is that it could just be anything. Five years from now it could totally morph into anything, whatever’s pertinent at the time.

“I almost see him going back to Berserker Hulk or World War Hulk. It could go anywhere. That’s the exciting part – I’ve played five different versions from beginning to now, and that’s kept it interesting for me and I hope interesting for other people.”

A World War Hulk movie hasn’t been confirmed at the time of writing.

She-Hulk is available to stream in its entirety now. You can sign up for Disney+ here.