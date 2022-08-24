WandaVision director signs on to direct Fantastic Four

Matt Shakman, who directed all nine episodes of WandaVision, has reportedly been tapped for Fantastic Four.

After news that Jon Watts was leaving the Fantastic Four movie, the opening quickly became one of the biggest – and most talked-about – director spots.

Rumors immediately began to swirl about possible replacements for Watts with several huge names being bandied about.

While Steven Spielberg and other prominent directors were mentioned for the position, it seems that the studio has decided to look to someone who already has experience in the MCU to direct Marvel’s first family.

Matt Shakman will direct Fantastic Four

The Wandavision director has been tapped for Fantastic Four

According to a report from The Direct, WandaVision director Matt Shakman has agreed to direct the Fantastic Four movie for Marvel.

Shakman appears to have won favor with the studio after the first show of Marvel’s Phase 4 became one of the most popular shows on Disney Plus. Not only was WandaVision unique with multiple filming styles, but it pulled beloved characters from other Marvel properties seamlessly.

In addition to WandaVision, Shakman also has experience in directing big-name shows. He’s helmed episodes of Game of Thrones and Succession, along with other sitcoms like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

With the director’s chair now full once again, fans’ attention will now turn to casting rumors for the Fantastic Four.

Although John Krasinski already portrayed Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it’s not clear whether he would return in Fantastic Four as this was a version from another universe.

While rumors have been swirling about possible casting choices, nothing has been confirmed yet.